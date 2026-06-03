FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ NYNJ HOST COMMITTEE LAUNCHES WELCOME WORLD REWARDS PROGRAM WITH WORLD CUP MATCH TICKETS, VIP EXPERIENCES, AND EXCLUSIVE PRIZES UP FOR GRABS

Fans can earn points by shopping at participating local businesses, attending New Jersey World Cup Community Grant events, and discovering all the region has to offer for a chance to unlock unforgettable FIFA World Cup 2026™ experiences.

NEWARK, N.J., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIFA World Cup 2026™ New York New Jersey Host Committee today highlighted the launch of the Welcome World Rewards Program, a new region-wide initiative that rewards residents and visitors for supporting local businesses, attending community events, and exploring neighborhoods across New York New Jersey during FIFA World Cup 2026™.

NYNJ Welcome World Rewards Program

Starting now, participants can earn points through eligible activities for the chance to attend FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches as guests of the NYNJ Host Committee, along with access to exclusive sports memorabilia, VIP experiences, concert tickets, merchandise, and other special rewards.

To celebrate the program's launch, participants will have 20 additional chances to attend the first two FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches at New York New Jersey Stadium on June 13 and 16 as guests of the NYNJ Host Committee.

Events supported through New Jersey's World Cup Community Initiative will provide additional opportunities for participants to earn points and unlock exclusive rewards, including additional opportunities to attend matches. The initiative creates new ways for residents and visitors to engage with communities across the state while supporting locally led World Cup programming.

"The World Cup is an opportunity for New Jersey to showcase everything that makes our state special — our small businesses, our downtowns, our diverse communities, and the people who make them thrive," said Governor Mikie Sherrill. "Through the Welcome World Rewards Program and our broader World Cup Community Initiative, we're encouraging residents and visitors alike to explore every corner of New Jersey while helping ensure the economic benefits of this historic event are felt far beyond the stadium."

For a list of eligible World Cup Community Grant Initiative events, click here.

Additional rewards include:

Signed memorabilia from the New York Knicks, New York Giants, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, and other professional sports organizations

Exclusive experiences with current and former professional athletes, including lunch experiences with New York sports legends

Concert tickets at MetLife Stadium, UBS Arena, and Sports Illustrated Stadium

New York Liberty, Gotham FC, New York City FC, and New York Islanders tickets

Behind-the-scenes venue tours and VIP fan experiences

Official FIFA World Cup 2026™, NYNJ Host Committee, and partner merchandise

Family entertainment experiences, attraction tickets, and additional surprise rewards to be announced throughout the tournament

"The Welcome World Rewards Program is about making sure the excitement of the World Cup extends outside of the stadium," said Alex Lasry, CEO of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ New York New Jersey Host Committee. "Every time someone visits a participating business, attends a community event, or explores a new part of the region, they're helping create economic opportunities while becoming part of the World Cup experience. We're excited to offer opportunities to attend FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches as guests of the Host Committee, and we're just getting started. We'll continue introducing new rewards, experiences, and opportunities throughout the tournament.

The NYNJ Host Committee will continue adding new rewards, experiences, and opportunities throughout FIFA World Cup 2026™, giving participants even more reasons to explore local communities, support small businesses, and engage with World Cup-related programming across the region.

HOW IT WORKS

The Welcome World Rewards program runs from now through the end of the tournament, so there's always a reason to keep exploring. Here's how it works:

Sign Up — Access the Welcome World Space by scanning the QR codes on signage placed around participating businesses or go directly to the program's website.

Check In at Participating Locations — Visit participating businesses, cultural institutions, and community fan events in person. Once you're there, digitally "check in" within the location's geofenced area to earn your points. The more you explore, the more you earn.

Win Big — Redeem your points for high-value prizes, exclusive experiences, signed memorabilia, and other exciting prizes you won't want to miss.

About the FIFA World Cup 2026™ NYNJ Host Committee

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ NYNJ Host Committee is the local organizing body responsible for delivering eight matches, including the Final. The NYNJ Host Committee coordinates between city and state stakeholders and FIFA to ensure world-class delivery of infrastructure, services, and fan experiences. Its mission: to create the most engaging, inclusive, and impactful World Cup experience for fans, athletes, partners, and communities.

Learn more about FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches being held in NYNJ via the Host Committee's website, Instagram, X, Facebook and TikTok.

SOURCE The FIFA World Cup 2026™ New York New Jersey Host Committee