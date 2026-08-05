Fifty Years Ago, Lifespace Tackled a Simple Question: What If Growing Older Didn't Mean Living Smaller?

As America prepares for an unprecedented wave of older adults, Lifespace Communities marks 50 years of creating communities where people continue to grow, connect and thrive.

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty years ago, when much of senior living centered on meeting basic needs, Lifespace Communities was founded on a different belief:

Growing older should mean continuing to live with purpose, independence and the freedom to keep writing new chapters of life.

Fifty years later, that belief remains at the heart of Lifespace Communities. As millions of Americans enter retirement with new expectations for how they want to live, it is more relevant than ever. Lifespace marks its 50th anniversary this year, celebrating a half-century of helping older adults build friendships, pursue passions and embrace new possibilities.

Since opening its first community in 1976, Lifespace has grown into one of the nation's largest not-for-profit senior living organizations, serving thousands of residents across the country while remaining grounded in a core belief: people should have the opportunity to pursue their aspirations and live with purpose.

"You can build beautiful senior living buildings, but the people are what make them extraordinary," said Lifespace President and CEO Jesse Jantzen. "It starts with our team members, who create an environment where meaningful relationships with residents can flourish. Those connections, along with the friendships residents build with one another, create the sense of community and belonging that makes it possible for our residents to live their best lives."

Many say they wish they had moved in sooner.

Across Lifespace communities, residents continue to discover new friendships, interests and opportunities for connection. For many families, choosing a Life Plan Community also provides confidence and peace of mind about the future. Some tell Jantzen that choosing Lifespace wasn't simply a gift to themselves – it was a gift to their children, knowing they would have a supportive community and a plan for the future.

"Without the people, it's just buildings," Jantzen said. "It could be the most beautiful campus in the world, but it's the residents, families and team members who bring it to life."

As a not-for-profit organization, Lifespace reinvests back into its communities, resident experiences, team members and future growth, strengthening its ability to continue serving older adults for generations to come.

Communities across the country will commemorate the anniversary with resident celebrations, storytelling events and local gatherings honoring the people who have shaped Lifespace over the past five decades – from founding residents and longtime team members to the families who have entrusted loved ones to its care.

For Jantzen, however, the anniversary is less about looking back than looking ahead.

America's next generation of older adults will expect more choice, more personalization and more opportunities to continue living vibrant, purposeful lives – and Lifespace intends to continue evolving alongside those expectations while remaining grounded in the purpose and relationships that have defined the organization for fifty years.

"We have a strong foundation," Jantzen said. "We have the people, the culture and the financial strength to continue creating that future together. We're proud of the last fifty years, but we're even more excited about what's ahead."

About Lifespace Communities

Lifespace Communities, Inc., based in Dallas, Texas, is a not-for-profit organization proudly serving older adults for 50 years. Founded in 1976, Lifespace owns and operates 15 Life Plan Communities — also known as continuing care retirement communities, or CCRCs — in seven states, serving more than 5,200 residents and employing over 4,500 team members. For more information, visit LifespaceCommunities.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle Metzger

(214) 682-7559 cell/text

[email protected]

SOURCE Lifespace Communities