Filene Research Institute and Money20/20 Announce Strategic Partnership to Connect Credit Unions with the Global Fintech Ecosystem

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Filene Research Institute today announced a new strategic partnership with Money20/20, the world's leading fintech show and the place where money does business. The partnership creates new opportunities for credit union leaders to engage with the broader financial services ecosystem while bringing credit union perspectives into the conversations shaping the future of money.

The collaboration will begin this fall at Money20/20 through the launch of the Credit Union Pass and exclusive programming designed specifically for credit union executives. It will continue at Filene's premier annual event, big.bright.minds. 2026, where leaders will connect emerging financial services trends with the research and turn them into practical strategies to drive sustainable growth.

"This year we're launching the Credit Union Pass, built specifically for credit union leaders who need meaningful access to Money20/20 in Las Vegas. Filene is the natural partner to help us do that right. By partnering with Filene, we're bringing their research and their members directly into the rooms where the biggest decisions are being made. The Credit Union Meetup and our closed-door deep dive represent something entirely new for Money20/20: purpose-built programming designed exclusively for credit union executives. Together, we're creating the focused, high-impact experiences and connections that will empower credit union leaders to shape the future of fintech," said Scarlett Sieber, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Money20/20.

Together, Filene and Money20/20 are helping credit unions navigate and shape the future of financial services. The partnership pairs Money20/20's visibility into the technologies, partnerships, and market forces transforming the industry with Filene's ability to translate those developments into research, insights, and peer perspectives credit union leaders can act on with confidence.

The next chapter of the collaboration will unfold at Filene's premier annual event, big.bright.minds., December 1-3 in New Orleans. Built around this year's theme of Growth, the event brings together credit union leaders, researchers, and industry innovators to explore the trends, technologies, and partnerships shaping the future of financial services. Through Filene's latest research, peer conversations, and programming developed with Money20/20, attendees will gain practical strategies for navigating emerging issues, including payments innovation, agentic AI, stablecoins, and real-time payment rails.

"big.bright.minds. is where we bring Filene's most forward-looking research directly to the leaders who can act on it," said Christie Kimbell, Executive Vice President at Filene Research Institute. "Our partnership with Money20/20 expands that conversation, giving credit union leaders direct access to the ideas, innovators, and trends shaping the broader financial services industry. That's how we help our members stay ahead of change instead of reacting to it."

Registration for big.bright.minds. 2026 is now open at filene.org/bbm26. Innovator-level Filene members and above receive complimentary registration as a benefit of membership. Thinker-level members and non-members interested in attending can contact Filene's membership team at [email protected] to explore options.

About Filene Research Institute

Filene Research Institute strengthens organizations through innovative research and incubation to improve consumer financial well-being. As an independent cooperative finance think tank, Filene's membership network connects a community of leaders and bright minds to change lives through innovation, truth, and cooperation. In addition to delivering cutting-edge, actionable academic research, Filene also provides incubators to test and scale solutions, events to spark organizations into action, and advisory services to help accelerate and implement innovation. For more information, visit filene.org and follow on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Money20/20

Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fast-moving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Mastercard, Airwallex, J.P. Morgan, SHIELD, GCash, Stripe, Google, Visa, Adyen, and more make transformational deals and raise their global profile with us. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world's greatest banks, payments companies, VC firms, regulators, and media platforms — convening to cut industry shaping deals, build world changing partnerships, and unlock future defining opportunities in Las Vegas (October 18–21, 2026), Miami ( March 16-18) Amsterdam (June 8–10, 2027), Riyadh (September 14–16, 2026), and Bangkok (April 27–29, 2027). Money20/20 is where the world's fintech leaders convene to grow their brands. Money20/20 is part of Informa PLC. Follow Money20/20 on X and LinkedIn for show developments and updates.

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Liz Hunt

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Filene Research Institute

[email protected]

https://www.filene.org/

SOURCE FILENE RESEARCH INSTITUTE, INC.