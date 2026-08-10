Final Walkthrough Tips Explained in HelloNation Featuring Home Building Expert Matt Lanter

The article outlines what buyers should inspect before closing to ensure new construction meets expectations and is fully complete.

SHILOH, Ill., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should buyers focus on before completing their final walkthrough of a new home? A HelloNation article featuring Fulford Homes, LLC provides detailed guidance on what to look for before signing on the dotted line. The piece emphasizes that the final walkthrough is not just a tradition, but an essential safeguard for every buyer investing in new construction.

Matt Lanter, President Speed Speed

According to the HelloNation feature, patience and preparation make the difference between a smooth transition and post-closing headaches. Matt Lanter, homebuilding expert and representative of Fulford Homes in Shiloh, IL, advises buyers to approach the final walkthrough as a formal verification of their purchase agreement. This step ensures that all repairs, installations, and features promised in the contract have been properly completed. It also helps confirm that no new issues have appeared since the last home inspection.

The walkthrough begins outside the property, where the condition of the siding, paint, gutters, and grading should be carefully checked. Buyers should confirm that downspouts direct water away from the foundation and that no standing water is visible near the home. Fulford Homes, LLC recommends inspecting all exterior fixtures, lights, and outlets, while also ensuring that steps, porches, and railings are stable. Garage doors should open smoothly and include all necessary remotes or keypads as outlined in the agreement.

Once inside the new home, the article highlights the importance of testing every system and surface. Turning on every light switch and verifying each outlet ensures that electrical components are safe and functional. Buyers are encouraged to carry a small device or charger to confirm that power flows properly throughout the home. Similarly, faucets and toilets should be run to test water pressure and drainage, and any leaks or slow drains should be noted immediately.

Floors and trim deserve equal attention. Level flooring, without visible gaps or uneven transitions, reflects the quality of construction. Cabinets and drawers should open and close smoothly, and all finishes should meet the agreed-upon standards. Fulford Homes, LLC advises taking photographs or notes during this stage to document any imperfections or unfinished work, which can help streamline communication with the builder before closing day.

The article continues by emphasizing the need to test heating and cooling systems during the final walkthrough. Buyers should briefly operate both systems to confirm that they cycle correctly and that airflow reaches every room evenly. Thermostats should read accurately and respond quickly to changes. Listening for rattles, vibrations, or whistling sounds can reveal issues with ductwork or loose components that need adjustment before move-in.

Appliances also require a thorough inspection. Each device, from the dishwasher to the refrigerator, should be tested for basic functionality. The HelloNation article recommends short test cycles to verify that everything works as intended. Any malfunction should be added to a punch list, ensuring that the builder has time to correct it before closing day. This punch list serves as a final record of pending tasks, protecting both the buyer and the builder by establishing clear expectations.

Attention to walls, paint, and finishes can prevent future frustrations. Even small scratches or missed paint spots can become more noticeable after furniture and décor are in place. Windows should open and lock easily, and doors should fit snugly within their frames. Fulford Homes of Shiloh, IL encourages buyers to take their time, checking each detail rather than rushing through this crucial step in the new home process.

Kitchens and bathrooms deserve particular scrutiny. Countertops should be smooth and sealed, and caulking around tubs, sinks, and showers should appear neat and watertight. Tiles should be uniform, with even grout lines. The article points out that verifying these details ensures not only the appearance but also the durability of the home's most-used areas.

The HelloNation piece also reminds buyers to confirm that all necessary materials and information are present before leaving the walkthrough. This includes keys, remotes, warranty paperwork, and access codes. Locating essential components such as the electrical panel, main water shutoff, and HVAC filters ensures homeowners are fully prepared when they move in. Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors should also be tested to confirm that safety systems are in place and operational.

By following these steps, buyers can complete the final walkthrough with confidence. The process verifies that their new construction meets agreed-upon standards and is ready for occupancy. As Matt Lanter of Fulford Homes, LLC explains, taking extra time during this phase may seem tedious, but it protects buyers from avoidable repairs and miscommunication later. The effort spent now creates peace of mind on closing day, marking the proper completion of the home-buying journey.

The HelloNation article concludes that a final walkthrough is less about discovering new problems and more about confirming that everything is finished and functional. It reinforces the value of documentation, clear communication, and patience. For buyers in Shiloh, IL and beyond, it's a final opportunity to ensure their investment is sound before taking ownership.

What to Check Before Your Final Walkthrough in a New Build features insights from Matt Lanter, Homebuilding Expert of Shiloh, IL, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation