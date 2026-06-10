Finally, A Savory Bar: Takeaways Launches to Redefine Protein for Your Salt Tooth

Takeaways delivers 12g of protein and 120 calories in a craveable, clean-fingered savory format.

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk down the protein bar aisle of any grocery store in America and you will find, with remarkable consistency, the same product in different packaging: something sweet, something dense, something that tastes a bit like a brownie and nothing like real food. This has been the protein bar industry's answer to on-the-go nutrition for years, completely ignoring the obvious question: what if I'm not in the mood for birthday cake or cookie dough?

Takeaways Logo

After three decades of protein disguised as dessert, Takeaways is introducing something different: a truly satiating snack built for on-the-go, macro-conscious consumers who love a salty treat.

Takeaways delivers 12 grams of protein, 120 calories, and real cheese in a clean-fingered, format designed for real-life cravings.

"We're not just building a better protein bar," says founder, Ashley Baxter. "We're building a new category to replace the declining volume of legacy salty snacks with modern nutrition and convenience. Takeaways is for those of us who always order a round of fries for the table."

As more consumers prioritize high-protein nutrition throughout the day, the novelty of syrupy sweetness has worn thin. Even more, we've left behind some of our favorite indulgences: salty snacks. It's time to satiate our salt tooth again.

Made with real cheese, Takeaways delivers the flavors you crave: cheese, pizza, spice, while offering:

12g protein

120 calories

3g fiber

1–2g sugar

Complete, bioavailable protein from real milk and cheese

Gluten-free, non-GMO ingredients

Clean-finger portability

"If you love a bag of chips but are always on-the-go, Takeaways is for you," says Baxter. "This is protein you savor, not something you force down between meetings."

Takeaways will be available for pre-order online at eattakeaways.com beginning June 10th, with product going out July 1st. SRP: $39.99 per 12-pack ($3.33/bar)

About Takeaways

Takeaways is the first craveable, savory snack bar built for overscheduled, macro-conscious consumers (and their families). Inspired by nostalgic flavors and made with real cheese, each 120-calorie bar delivers 12g of protein in a format designed for clean-fingered, on-the-go eating. Takeaways invites you to answer your salt tooth's call - it misses you.

For more information, visit eattakeaways.com or follow @eattakeaways on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Faith Troutman

Smart Mouth PR

[email protected]

817-851-3501

SOURCE Takeaways