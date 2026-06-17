With Salacia, Lanaturo creates a new category — selective, organic, intelligent weed control — as conventional chemicals face mounting scrutiny.

AKRON, Ohio, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There has never been an organic weed killer that could clear a lawn without killing the grass, until now. Salacia, Lanaturo's flagship product, is the first OMRI-certified selective organic herbicide: it takes down broadleaf weeds like dandelion, clover, and creeping charlie while leaving the grass standing.

Before After on Clover - Dead clover Clean Grass Sal - Lanaturo Intelligence

It arrives as synthetic weed killers face mounting legal pressure: tens of thousands of lawsuits, billions in settlements, and restrictions in more than 150 U.S. communities. Everyone moving off them, from homeowners to lawn care companies to the towns banning them, hits the same wall. Every organic option on the shelf is non-selective, burning weeds and grass alike. Salacia is the first that selects.

"The organic aisle only ever had burn-everything sprays, so we built the one that selects, then the brain that tells you how to use it," said Pat Kelly of Lanaturo. "Now anyone gets professional results: the right weed, the right rate, the right day to spray, without guessing. The product and the intelligence together are the category — not a new product, but a new way to control weeds."

Salacia is already in use by professional lawn care operators who have moved crews off synthetic herbicides, a notable signal in a conservative industry. References are available to credentialed media on request.

The same bag does two jobs. At the selective lawn rate it spares the grass; with a simple change to the mixing rate, the same product becomes a powerhouse against the toughest invasives homeowners and crews dread: poison ivy, Japanese knotweed, giant hogweed. It works on contact through dehydration rather than poisoning, is made from naturally derived ingredients, and carries a Pet Friendly label.

But the product is only half of the system, and maybe the half that makes the other half work. Getting weed control right depends on the right weed, the right rate, and the right day to spray — judgment a seasoned pro has and most people lack. So Lanaturo built it in: a proprietary AI model, drawing on thousands of real lawn-care data points, that makes anyone a lawn-care professional on the spot, and is precise enough that the pros use it too. Free on the phone, no app or account, it builds a treatment plan for the exact weed and lawn, then runs a live, weather-based Application Score that tells you, before you mix a cup, whether today's temperature, wind, and rain make it a good day to spray. Without it, the bag is just another bottle; with it, anyone gets professional results.

None of this means the debate over conventional products is settled; regulators still permit them. Lanaturo's case is simpler: for anyone who won't wait for it to resolve, there is finally a certified organic option that performs — and a system that makes it work.

About Lanaturo

Lanaturo is a technology company making organic lawn care products in a category dominated by billion-dollar chemical brands. Its flagship, Salacia, created the category of selective organic weed control: the first OMRI-certified herbicide that clears broadleaf weeds while sparing grass, paired with a proprietary AI model, built on thousands of real lawn-care data points, that makes anyone a lawn-care professional on the spot. Learn more at https://www.lanaturo.com.

Media Contact

Pat Kelly, Lanaturo

Phone: +1 (800) 971-9136

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https://www.lanaturo.com

SOURCE Lanaturo