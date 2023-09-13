Finance lawyer Erik Vrij launches Financial Playing Cards - With currencies and finance people or bespoke design

News provided by

Erik Vrij

13 Sep, 2023, 06:22 ET

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance lawyer Erik Vrij is crowdfunding a deck of FINANCIAL PLAYING CARDS. They come in two versions, standard and bespoke. A unique and fun (relationship) gift or must have for anyone in finance.

The standard deck of cards feature currencies instead of spades, hearts, diamonds and clubs:
Millions of US Dollar, Euro, British Pound Sterling and UAE Dirham.
The back of each standard card features the biggest bank notes ever issued in these currencies.
The usual Joker, Ace, King, Queen and Jack are replaced for finance people:
CEO, Financier, Lawyer, Risk Manager, Support Staff.
The deck of playing cards can be pre-ordered on Kickstarter per deck or multiples.

The bespoke deck of cards can be designed as desired.
They may include photos and titles and letter symbols of people, projects, business units etc.
A particularly useful and fun personalised corporate or special event relationship gift.
For your clients, counterparties, staff, team, family or friends in finance.
The bespoke option can be designed and pre-ordered on Kickstarter according to your wishes for at least 50 decks. 

The crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter will be open until 1 Oct on the following site:
FINANCIAL PLAYING CARDS, with currencies and finance people! by Erik Vrij — Kickstarter  
The playing cards will be delivered anywhere in the world in November if the campaign is successful.

Erik Vrij has been a Dutch corporate banking and investment management lawyer with global banks for 25 years, currently based in Abu Dhabi.

He has a passion for writing and publishing and has written, edited, founded and published a variety of publications - some published by leading publishers, some crowdfunded and self-published. His business thriller debut WHITE INK became one of the most remarkable thriller debuts in the Netherlands in 2013 and a number 1 fiction publishing project on Kickstarter.com, sold in over 30 countries. He also published a collection of financial fairy tales ONE BILLION AND ONE DIRHAM – FINANCIAL FAIRY TALES, and MACBET & KING LIAR – FINANCIAL TRAGEDY & POETRY, a Shakespearean poetic thriller with over 20 poems in the back, based on the world's most famous poetry. All books have received excellent reviews and reached the number 1 position on Kickstarter.com, the world's largest crowdfunding platform.

More information on: www.erikvrij.nl/en

Pictures of the playing cards are available on https://www.linkedin.com/posts/erik-vrij_its-the-weekend-treat-yourself-to-a-must-activity-7106140100421414912-P1Ks?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

SOURCE Erik Vrij

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.