EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When is the best time to start planning for retirement? According to financial advisor Brad Ford of Vineyard Financial in Evansville, Indiana, the answer is clear: as early as possible. In an insightful article published in HelloNation, Ford emphasizes that delaying retirement planning is one of the most common—and costly—financial mistakes people make. The key to building substantial retirement savings, he notes, lies in the powerful effect of compound interest, where early investing has a significant advantage.

Brad Ford, President of Vineyard Financial Speed Speed

Ford compares retirement investing to planting a tree. Just as a seed planted early grows larger and stronger, money invested at an earlier age benefits significantly from compound interest, providing a larger retirement nest egg than greater amounts invested later. He illustrates this with a compelling example: investing $100 each month starting at age 25 can result in nearly twice the savings at age 65 compared to investing double that amount monthly starting at age 45.

Retirement planning, Ford stresses, is not just about financial security; it's about achieving financial freedom. Early investing provides choices later in life, whether it's retiring early, reducing work hours, or enjoying more leisure time with family. Unfortunately, many retirees regret not understanding this sooner, discovering too late that catching up can be challenging or impossible.

Lessons Learned the Hard Way About Retirement Planning is Brad Ford's practical guide to avoiding common retirement mistakes, now featured in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation