Finastra positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Digital Banking Platform 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading digital banking platform vendors.

Finastra, with its comprehensive corporate banking platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Finastra as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Digital Banking Platform, 2026.

Akhilesh Vundavalli, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Finastra is well positioned in the evolving Digital Banking Platform market through the depth of its corporate banking capabilities and its ability to unify trade finance, cash management, lending, payments, liquidity, and treasury services within a consistent digital experience. Finastra Corporate Channels enables banks to deliver secure web and mobile self-service, role-based dashboards, complex approval and entitlement structures, transaction tracking, reporting, and client administration while connecting with Finastra and third-party back-office systems through open APIs and ERP integration. With its alignment to Trade Innovation and Loan IQ, configurable workflows, and embedded Assist.AI capabilities, Finastra offers a compelling value proposition for banks seeking to modernize complex corporate and commercial banking journeys without further fragmenting their transaction banking environment."

Divya Baranawal, Vice President and Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Finastra's positioning as a Leader in the Digital Banking Platform market reflects its ability to address a critical priority for corporate banks: digitizing complex client services while preserving security, regulatory control, operational resilience, and connectivity with established banking infrastructure. Finastra Corporate Channels brings together trade finance, lending, cash management, payments, liquidity, and treasury interactions through a unified digital environment supported by granular entitlements, authorization structures, maker-checker controls, auditability, mobile access, and API-led connectivity. Its differentiation is further strengthened by its alignment with Finastra's broader transaction banking portfolio and the introduction of Assist.AI for contextual and conversational user support. This enables banks to improve corporate self-service, simplify complex workflows, and build a more connected digital banking operating model while maintaining the control and flexibility required across sophisticated commercial banking operations."

QKS Group defines Digital Banking Platform that enables banks and FI's to digitize banking operations and integrate various banking activities, including digital onboarding, account management, lending and deposits, payments, transfers and withdrawals, transaction management, wealth management, and fund management, to provide customers with a seamless and cohesive banking experience across all digital touch-points, such as mobile, online, kiosks, wearables, and ATMs. The platform empowers financial institutions to manage, control, and optimize their digital operations across all devices and channels, while enabling customers with real-time capabilities to manage accounts, transfer funds, and monitor finances efficiently. Furthermore, the platform leverages AI/ML and predictive analytics to deliver personalized, intelligent, and seamless customer engagement across various digital touchpoints, thereby accelerating digital transformation.

Finastra differentiates itself within the Digital Banking Platform market through a corporate-focused digital engagement platform that unifies trade finance, cash management, lending, payments, liquidity, and client self-service. Finastra Corporate Channels combines secure web and mobile access, role-based dashboards, complex approval structures, configurable workflows, and API-led integration with Finastra and third-party systems. Its alignment with Trade Innovation and Loan IQ, together with emerging Assist.AI capabilities, strengthens its value for banks seeking to simplify corporate banking journeys and deliver a more connected digital experience.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Digital Banking Platform, 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"We're delighted to be recognized as a leader in digital banking," said Vinay Mendonca, Head of Product, Trade & Supply Chain Finance and Digital Channels at Finastra. "This recognition reflects the strength of Corporate Channels as a modern, unified digital banking platform and validates our ongoing investment in cloud-enabled, API-first technology. We remain focused on helping financial institutions accelerate innovation, deliver exceptional client experiences and unlock greater value through AI-powered capabilities."

Additional Resources:

About Finastra:

Finastra provides the mission-critical software that powers thousands of financial institutions in more than 100 countries - including many of the world's leading banks. Its technology helps financial institutions move money as well as extend and service loans that financial services businesses and consumers rely on every day. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, Finastra combines deep financial services expertise with secure, reliable and scalable technology to help customers modernize operations, accelerate innovation, and grow their businesses in a rapidly evolving industry. Visit Finastra or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

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About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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