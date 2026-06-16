Findings from Pivotal Multicenter Study Using SonoClear® System Acoustic Coupling Fluid Selected for Oral Presentation at European Association of Neurosurgical Societies (EANS) 2026 Annual Congress

OSLO, Norway, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Data from a pivotal multicenter study evaluating the SonoClear® System during glioma surgery have been accepted for oral presentation at the EANS 2026 Annual Congress, taking place September 30–October 4 in Hamburg, Germany. The abstract will be presented on Thursday, October 1 at 3:00 PM CEST during the international congress, which is expected to convene more than 2,000 neurosurgeons and related neuroscience professionals to share scientific advances across neurosurgery.

"An Acoustic Coupling Fluid Improves Intraoperative Ultrasound Image Quality During Glioma Surgery: Results of a Pivotal Multicenter Study" was submitted and will be presented by Francesco DiMeco, Professor of Neurosurgery at the University of Milan, Director of the Department of Neurological Surgery at the Istituto Nazionale Neurologico Carlo Besta in Milan, and Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Department of Neurological Surgery at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

"As a regular user of intraoperative ultrasound in neuro-oncological surgery, I recognize that one of its main limitations is the occurrence of resection cavity artifacts at the end of tumor removal. In this presentation, I will share the results of a multicenter experimental study evaluating the effectiveness of an acoustic coupling fluid in overcoming these artifacts and improving image quality. I look forward to discussing the findings and their potential implications with the neurosurgical community at EANS," commented Dr. DiMeco.

The SonoClear System is designed to improve intraoperative ultrasound imaging during brain tumor procedures by reducing acoustic artifacts within the resection cavity, with the goal of supporting clearer visualization and enhanced surgical decision-making.

SonoClear CEO Peter Balmforth commented, "Selection for oral presentation at EANS is another important milestone for the SonoClear program and reflects growing clinical interest in improving intraoperative ultrasound performance during brain tumor surgery. As we continue preparing for commercialization, we are actively engaged in strategic discussions focused on supporting broad clinical adoption and global market access following regulatory clearance."

About the SonoClear® System

The SonoClear System is a sterile, biocompatible, bio-excretable ultrasound acoustic coupling fluid designed for use during brain tumor resections. It is specifically engineered to match the acoustic properties of brain tissue, to eliminate the bright signal artifacts and visual noise caused by conventional irrigation fluids. By providing a clearer view of the surgical cavity, the system may enhance diagnostic accuracy, potentially improving the extent of tumor resection and reducing residual disease. The SonoClear System has been granted Breakthrough Device status by the United States Food and Drug Administration, and is not currently available for sale.

About the Clinical Need

Precise, real-time imaging is critical for neurosurgeons working to distinguish tumor margins from healthy brain tissue across a broad range of primary brain tumor resections, including high- and low-grade gliomas, meningiomas, and other non-glioma tumors. SonoClear's potential clinical relevance includes malignant brain and central nervous system cancers, as well as benign and non-malignant brain tumors that still require surgical resection and intraoperative visualization. The clinical burden is substantial, translating to approximately 84,000 incidence cases in the US and about 121,000 in the EU27+UK. While intraoperative ultrasound is widely used in brain tumor surgery, its accuracy can be compromised by standard irrigation fluids like saline, which create acoustic artifacts that obscure critical areas. By resolving these imaging constraints, an enhanced coupling fluid could support improved surgical decision-making, potentially leading to improved patient survival, delayed tumor recurrence, and reduced healthcare costs by minimizing the need for repeat surgeries.

About SonoClear AS

SonoClear AS was spun out of the Ultrasound and Image-Guided Therapy Centre in Trondheim, Norway to develop technology that improves diagnostic accuracy in ultrasound-guided interventions. The company has the support of majority shareholders SINTEF Venture IV, Sarsia, CoFounder and Sparebank 1 SMN, along with family offices and private investors.

For more information, please visit www.sonoclear.no.

CONTACTS

Peter Balmforth

CEO

[email protected]

Media:

Amy Martini

Martini Communications

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SOURCE SonoClear AS