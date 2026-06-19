Finland Sets Casino Gambling Risk Limits at 2% of Income, 4 Days, 2 Game Types

Helsinki-based expert Bonusetu.com outlines THL's new "2-4-2" gambling risk limits and explains why strong bank ID identification, the same technology behind registration-free casinos, is what will make such limits enforceable when Finland opens its licensed market in 2027.

HELSINKI, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finland's National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has launched a new set of gambling risk limits built around a single rule: no more than 2% of monthly net income, 4 gambling days per month, and 2 recurring game types. Bonusetu.com examines the new framework and why its real-world success depends on the bank ID identification already standard in the country's registration-free casinos.

The "2-4-2" Rule and the Player's Credit Line

THL packaged the new limits as a player's credit line (*pelaajan luottorivi*), a memorable "2-4-2" mnemonic released alongside a self-assessment gambling test (*rahapelitesti*) that lets a player gauge their own relationship with gambling. The thresholds are deliberately simple: keep monthly spend under 2% of net income, gamble on no more than 4 days a month, and stick to no more than 2 recurring game types. The guidance lands against a backdrop where 70% of Finns reported gambling in the past 12 months.

The numbers are not arbitrary. The framework adapts Canada's Lower-Risk Gambling Guidelines, reworked for Finnish conditions between 2022 and 2024. Where Canada anchors its limit to 1% of gross household income, THL chose 2% of net personal income to better match how Finnish households actually think about money.

According to the THL's assessment, the introduction of the licensing system will shift the focus of the gambling system from preventing and reducing harms to emphasizing gambling revenue; for this reason, they felt it was best to launch the 2-4-2 rule right now.

"A risk limit only works if the casino knows exactly who is sitting behind the screen," said Tommi Korhonen, acting CEO of Bonusetu.com. "THL hands players the 2-4-2 rule, but the rule has no teeth unless the operator can verify identity, age, and play history in real time. Bank ID does that at the door. Registration-free does not mean anonymous, it means the player is identified before the first euro is staked, not after."

Why a Limit Needs to Know the Player

A spending cap is only as strong as a casino's ability to recognize who is actually playing. That recognition runs on strong identification (*vahva tunnistautuminen*) through bank credentials, the technology that lets a player log in with Nordea, OP, or S-Pankki details instead of filling out a signup form. The "no registration" label describes the missing form, not a missing identity check.

Verified age: Bank ID confirms a player is over 18 before the first spin, closing a gap that form-based signups leave open to minors.

Bank ID confirms a player is over 18 before the first spin, closing a gap that form-based signups leave open to minors. Recognized identity: One verified identity per player turns play-history limits like 2-4-2 into something a system can enforce, not just a slogan a player is asked to remember.

This is the same identification layer that already powers Finland's registration-free casinos, a category Bonusetu tracks in detail at https://bonusetu.com/nettikasinot-ilman-rekisteroitymista/, where access is gated by a verified, personal bank login rather than a manual account.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Helsinki, Bonusetu.com is a leading Finnish comparison platform for online casinos. We are committed to promoting responsible gambling by providing Finnish players with transparent, data-driven reviews and up-to-date information on market regulations.

For more information and to access our responsible gambling test, please visit https://www.bonusetu.com.

Contact

Tommi Korhonen

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Source: https://thl.fi/-/thl-lanseeraa-uudet-rahapelaamisen-riskirajat-ja-rahapelitestin-pelaajan-luottorivi-auttaa-pelaamisen-hallinnassa

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SOURCE Bonusetu.com