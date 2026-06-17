FinVolution Group Publishes Eighth Annual ESG Report

SHANGHAI, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution," or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform operating across China and overseas markets, today announced the release of its 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, the Company's eighth consecutive annual ESG report.

The report provides a comprehensive review of FinVolution's ESG initiatives and achievements in 2025, highlighting continued progress in responsible governance, inclusive finance, employee development, and social impact.

Aligned with its core philosophy of "Technology, Kindness and Green Principles," FinVolution has further embedded ESG considerations throughout its global operations and continued to earn recognition in international capital markets. The Company was honored in the Extel 2026 Asia (Ex-Japan/ANZ) Executive Team Awards and the FinanceAsia 2025 Awards.

Mr. Tiezheng Li, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution, commented, "In 2025, amid a shifting global economy, we made steady progress on our sustainable development journey. With finance as a bridge, technology as a driver, and community engagement as a foundation, we advanced meaningfully across our ESG priorities. These efforts reflect our firm belief that business value and social value can reinforce one another. Looking ahead, we will continue to uphold our mission with pragmatic action, create lasting value for all stakeholders, and contribute to a more sustainable future."

Key highlights of FinVolution's 2025 ESG report include the Company's efforts in:

Governance, risk management, and business ethics;

Fintech innovation, data security, and privacy protection;

innovation, data security, and privacy protection; Inclusive finance and consumer protection;

Overseas market expansion;

Employee care and diversity;

Social responsibility, community engagement, and industry collaboration;

Climate action and green transformation.

These disclosures detail the Company's strategy for responsible and sustainable growth and innovation. The ESG report has been prepared in compliance with the Global Reporting Initiative's Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards) and with reference to MSCI ESG Rating Methodology. For more information regarding GRI Standards and MSCI ESG Rating Methodology, please visit:

https://www.globalreporting.org

https://www.msci.com

To download FinVolution's ESG reports, please visit:

https://ir.finvgroup.com/ESG-Sustainability

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a fintech platform operating across China and overseas markets, connecting borrowers of the young generation with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company operates in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed technologies and experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platforms feature a highly automated loan transaction process. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had 246.5 million cumulative registered users across China and overseas markets.

For more information, please visit http://ir.finvgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to increase the volume of loans facilitated through the Company's marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the online consumer finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and FinVolution does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

FinVolution Group

Head of Capital Markets

Yam Cheng

Tel: +86 (21) 8030-3200 Ext. 8601

E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE FinVolution Group