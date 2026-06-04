Fiorucci Expands Premium Deli Meat Portfolio with Launch of New 100% Natural Deli Slices

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiorucci, the premium European specialty meats brand with more than 175 years of culinary heritage, is expanding its deli portfolio with the introduction of its new 100% Natural Deli Slices line. Crafted from premium-quality meats and inspired by authentic Italian recipes, the new collection delivers deli-counter quality and bold flavor with a clean ingredient profile designed for today's consumer.

Fiorucci's New Italian Style Herb Seasoned Turkey Breast Deli Slices Fiorucci's New Herb Rosemary Seasoned Uncured Ham Deli Slices

The new lineup features four distinctive ham and turkey varieties made with no antibiotics ever, no artificial ingredients, colors, or preservatives. Each gluten-free, high-protein offering is seasoned with real herbs and spices infused throughout every slice, creating a rich and consistent flavor experience that sets it apart from traditional deli meats.

Building on generations of Italian craftsmanship, Fiorucci developed the new collection to meet growing consumer demand for premium, better-for-you deli options that don't compromise on taste.

"At Fiorucci, we believe consumers shouldn't have to choose between exceptional flavor and clean-label ingredients," says Russ Jimenez, Director of Brand Marketing for Fiorucci. "With our new 100% Natural Deli Slices, we've combined authentic Italian recipes, premium meats, and thoughtfully sourced ingredients to create a product that delivers on both. It's a natural extension of our heritage and our commitment to bringing elevated food experiences into everyday meals."

The new 100% Natural Deli Slices lineup includes:

Rosemary Herb Seasoned Uncured Ham – Tender uncured ham infused with rosemary, citrus notes, and cracked pepper for a bright, savory flavor profile.

Italian Herb Seasoned Uncured Ham – A blend of basil, thyme, rosemary, garlic, and sweet onion layered throughout premium ham for a balanced, aromatic finish.

Italian Herb Seasoned Turkey Breast – Lean turkey breast seasoned with Fiorucci's signature Italian herb blend, delivering a robust, savory taste in every bite.

Sun-Dried Tomato Seasoned Turkey Breast – All-natural turkey breast infused with rich sun-dried tomato and sweet paprika for a warm, slightly tangy flavor.

Whether layered onto artisan sandwiches, paired with specialty cheeses, incorporated into charcuterie boards, or used to elevate everyday recipes, Fiorucci's new deli slices offer consumers an easy way to bring premium European-inspired flavor to every occasion.

The launch further strengthens Fiorucci's position as a leader in the premium specialty meat category, combining time-honored European traditions with the quality, convenience, and ingredient transparency consumers increasingly seek.

Fiorucci's new 100% Natural Deli Slices are now available to order. For more information, visit https://fioruccifoods.com.

IDDBA 2026 Attendees: Fiorucci will showcase its new 100% Natural Deli Slices at the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) Show in Orlando, June 7-9, 2026. Retailers, distributors, and industry professionals are invited to visit Booth #4839 to sample the new products and learn more about the brand's expanding portfolio of premium Italian meats.

About Fiorucci:

Fiorucci is the specialty meats brand that delivers the true taste of charcuterie meats. With a heritage dating back to the 1850s, Fiorucci honors traditional recipes and authentic craftsmanship to create a premium selection of European-inspired meats. Crafted from hand-trimmed cuts and carefully selected ingredients, Fiorucci products deliver exceptional flavor and quality. The brand's portfolio includes its signature Paninos line as well as pre-sliced and bulk offerings such as Prosciutto, Pancetta, Salami, Pepperoni, Sopressata, Jamón Serrano, Capicollo, and other specialty cured meats, many of which are made exclusively from premium cuts of pork and seasoned according to traditional European recipes.

Media Contact:

Robyn Patterson

480-242-8001

[email protected]

SOURCE Fiorucci