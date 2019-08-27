Fire Safety Systems Makes Second Investment

LOGANVILLE, Ga., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fire Safety Systems, Inc. ("Fire Safety Systems"), has made an investment in Jacksonville-based Aegis Fire & Integrated Services ("Aegis"), a provider of fire extinguisher, sprinkler and alarm systems. No financial terms were disclosed. This is the second investment for Fire Safety Systems in the last 10 months. Fire Safety Systems investments currently include Aegis and Pro-Tec Fire Protection.

Fire Safety Systems invests in fire safety companies throughout the U.S. with a current focus in the Southeast. Its model is differentiated in that it seeks to partner with owners of fire safety companies who want to create liquidity but still enjoy running their business. The partner companies maintain their name and their team. The arrangement allows Partner/owners to maintain a high level of independence, benefit from being part of a larger organization with added resources, and continue to share in the additional value created.

"I am very fortunate to have partnered with the team at Fire Safety Systems," said Allen Andone, President of Aegis. "There is a tremendous opportunity for Aegis to grow organically and for Fire Safety Systems continued growth through strategic acquisitions. With Fire Safety Systems resources and experience, we have the opportunity to further invest in our business, enhance our operational execution, and outpace the competition."

Andone will continue as President of Aegis overseeing its operations. His decades of experience and that of his team will be invaluable as Fire Safety Systems expands its presence in the Southeast.

Through this acquisition, Fire Safety Systems coverage now includes Florida, Georgia and the neighboring states. Fire Safety Systems is actively seeking to expand the platform with the goal of providing best-in-class fire safety services throughout the U.S.

About FSS: Fire Safety Systems is a full-service company for all fire safety and protection needs including, but not limited to, fire extinguishers, fire suppression systems, emergency and exit lighting, fire sprinkler systems, kitchen and industrial fire suppression systems, and fire alarm systems and monitoring. For the last 40 years, the companies of Fire Safety Systems have been providing customers with best-in-class service.

