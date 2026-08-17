Fireblocks Appoints Former SEC Acting Chairman and Commissioner Elad Roisman as Chief Regulatory and Policy Officer

Roisman joins from Cravath, Swaine & Moore, where he co-led the Digital Assets Practice, to lead Fireblocks' regulatory strategy and policy engagement

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks, the enterprise platform securing more than $14 trillion in digital asset transactions, today appointed Elad Roisman as Chief Regulatory and Policy Officer and General Counsel, Regulatory. Roisman will lead Fireblocks' regulatory strategy and policy engagement, along with legal work on regulatory matters. He will also serve as Fireblocks' principal liaison to regulators and standards bodies as digital asset legislation and regulation takes shape across the United States, Europe, and other major markets. He joins the leadership team and is based in Washington, D.C.

Stablecoins have become a core settlement rail for institutions. Tokenized real-world assets, including money market funds and private credit, are moving from pilot to production as banks and asset managers bring traditional instruments onchain. Regulation is catching up: the United States now has federal stablecoin law and is negotiating market structure legislation, the European Union is implementing MiCA, and supervisors across Asia and the Middle East are setting their own standards. For the hundreds of banks, payment companies, and asset managers that operate on Fireblocks, those rules decide how fast they can build and grow onchain-based revenues.

As an SEC Commissioner and Acting Chairman, Roisman voted on more than one hundred rulemakings and over one thousand enforcement actions, and represented the agency before Congress and international bodies including the International Organization of Securities Commissions and the Financial Stability Board. He previously served as Chief Counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, and as Chief Counsel at NYSE Euronext. Most recently, at Cravath, he advised financial institutions and fintechs on digital asset regulation and testified before Congress on market structure legislation.

Michael Shaulov, Co-Founder and CEO of Fireblocks, said: "Having people who understand the mindset and missions of regulators enables us to help inform policymakers and support our clients as rules come into place. That matters now more than ever, as stablecoins scale into everyday payments and real-world assets move onchain at institutional pace. Elad has both been a regulator and a legal advisor to many of the world's most prominent financial institutions. As our customers move deeper into regulated finance, that experience will enable our infrastructure to adapt and lead in a dynamic regulatory environment."

Elad Roisman, Chief Regulatory and Policy Officer at Fireblocks, said: "Today, we stand at an exciting time where there has never been more interest and work done by regulators and legislators to enable further innovation in this important space. The work now is engaging with these policymakers on the rapidly evolving digital asset environment and supporting institutions as they build and grow the next phase of the financial system under the new regulations and laws. I'm energized to embark on that work with the industry leading team at Fireblocks."

Roisman's appointment is effective immediately.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted digital asset infrastructure company, empowering global institutions to build, manage and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most scalable and secure platform, we streamline stablecoin payments, settlement, custody, tokenization, trading, accounting operations, and compliance reporting - enabling everything from institutional finance to consumer-facing digital experiences across the largest ecosystem of banks, payment providers, stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians. Thousands of organizations - including Worldpay, BNY, Galaxy, and Revolut - trust Fireblocks to secure more than $14 trillion in digital asset transactions across 150+ blockchains. Learn more at fireblocks.com.

SOURCE Fireblocks