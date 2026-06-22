Firetrace International and Standard Fluids™ Formalize Strategic Partnership to Advance Fire Protection Across Critical Industries

Formal agreement, announced at NFPA 2026, builds upon years of successful collaboration between two trusted fire protection brands and creates new opportunities across industrial, clean energy, electrical, and data center applications.

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firetrace International, a global leader in special hazard fire suppression systems, and Standard Fluids Corporation™, a leading provider of high-performance fire protection fluids and advanced fluorochemical solutions, today announced a strategic partnership designed to strengthen both companies' ability to deliver high-performance fire protection solutions across industrial, clean energy, and critical infrastructure applications.

The announcement comes during the 2026 NFPA Conference & Expo, where both organizations are exhibiting their latest technologies and engaging with fire protection professionals from around the world.

While this agreement marks a new chapter in the relationship between the two companies, Firetrace and the Standard Fluids' team have successfully worked together for years. This formal partnership builds upon a foundation of shared technical expertise, product collaboration, and a mutual commitment to quality, reliability, and customer success.

Firetrace has built a strong reputation protecting CNC machinery, manufacturing equipment, electrical enclosures, wind turbines, battery energy storage systems, and other specialized hazards with reliable fire suppression solutions. Standard Fluids has established itself as a trusted provider of high-quality fire protection fluids, particularly its SF 1230™ Fire Protection Fluid clean agent, backed by rigorous quality assurance, technical expertise, and a commitment to long-term market confidence.

Together, the companies will provide customers with greater access to comprehensive clean agent fire protection solutions while helping customers protect valuable assets, maintain operational continuity, and navigate an increasingly complex risk landscape.

"Firetrace has earned the confidence of customers worldwide through its engineering expertise and its ability to protect the equipment that powers modern industry," said Luis Gonzalez, Standard Fluids President and CEO. "Our organizations have already demonstrated the value of working together, and this formal partnership allows us to further combine our strengths. By aligning two brands that share an unwavering commitment to quality and reliability, we are creating new opportunities to support customers across manufacturing, clean energy, electrical infrastructure, and the rapidly evolving data center market."

The collaboration also creates new opportunities for both companies to expand their reach into emerging and high-growth markets. Firetrace's established presence in CNC machinery, industrial equipment, electrical enclosures, and clean energy applications creates new avenues for Standard Fluids' technologies, while Standard Fluids' reputation in clean agent solutions and critical infrastructure applications – including emerging opportunities in electrical equipment, Battery Energy Storage Systems, and data center environments – will help introduce Firetrace solutions to new customers and applications.

"Both Firetrace and Standard Fluids have built their brands around solving complex fire protection challenges and standing behind the performance of their products," said Tom Crane, Firetrace president. "As industries evolve through increased electrification, renewable energy growth, and unprecedented expansion of digital infrastructure, our partnership positions us to deliver the trusted fire protection solutions customers need to protect their most valuable assets and maintain continuity of operations."

Attendees of 2026 NFPA Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, June 22-24, can learn more about the partnership by visiting each company's exhibit booth during the show:

Firetrace International: Booth 868

Standard Fluids: Booth 1410

About Firetrace International

Firetrace International is a global manufacturer of special hazard fire detection and suppression solutions designed to protect critical equipment and reduce operational downtime. Its portfolio includes solutions for CNC machines, dust collectors, industrial equipment, electrical enclosures, wind turbines, battery energy storage systems, and other high-value assets across a broad range of industries. For more information, visit www.firetrace.com

About Standard Fluids Corporation

Standard Fluids Corporation™ is a US-based chemical supplier specializing in environmentally sustainable, high-performance fluorinated fluids for industries including fire protection, data center immersion cooling, semiconductor manufacturing, and aerospace and defense. Led by industry veterans behind the development and commercialization of SF 1230™ Fire Protection Fluid, Standard Fluids offers turnkey solutions, engineering consulting services, and cradle-to-cradle lifecycle management to its global customer base. For more information, visit www.standardfluids.com

Media Contacts

Firetrace International

Nate Lipka, Sr. Growth Marketing Manager

[email protected]

+1 (480) 607-1218

Standard Fluids Corporation

Conrad Kaminski, Strategic Development Manager

[email protected]

+1 (888) 322-1248

SOURCE Standard Fluids Corporation; Firetrace International