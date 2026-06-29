From hometown celebrations to landmark public performances, Fireworks by Grucci is honoring America's Semiquincentennial with world-class displays that reflect the company's unmatched record of innovation and excellence from pioneering the stringless shell to introducing microchip-timed aerials. Among its 14 Guinness World Records are the largest fireworks display, the largest aerial fireworks shell, the most UAVs launching fireworks simultaneously, and the longest chain of fireworks. That commitment to creating lifelong memories has also earned the company a Gold Medal at the Monte Carlo Fireworks Competition and the trust of the nation's most iconic stages, from Presidential Inaugurations to the Olympic Games.

The Largest Fourth of July Show in the Country: Las Vegas

Fireworks by Grucci's Las Vegas engagement stands as the centerpiece of its 2026 season and will be the largest multi-location choreographed Independence Day performance in the United States. Produced in partnership with Las Vegas Events and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the residency spans every Saturday from June 6 through July 25, with an eight-minute artistically choreographed performance each night beginning around 9 p.m. Starting with the World Class multi-media performance on July 1 to celebrate Station Casino's 50th anniversary with the first of seven properties.

On July 4, Grucci will deliver its grandest performance of the season across the largest theatre in the country: nine iconic rooftops spanning The Strip and six additional Station Casinos rooftops throughout the Las Vegas Valley, making it the largest multi-location choreographed performance with 15 simultaneous launch sites igniting the sky above the Entertainment Capital of the World.

"To bring our family's 176-year legacy to the world's greatest stage for America's 250th birthday is a profound artistic privilege," said Phil Grucci, CEO and Creative Director of Fireworks by Grucci. "On July 4th, we aren't just lighting the sky; we are transforming the entire Las Vegas Strip and Valley into a singular, synchronized canvas of celestial choreography. We are ecstatic to deliver a production that honors our nation's history and gives audiences from coast to coast a memory of a lifetime."

To further celebrate America's Semiquincentennial, Fireworks by Grucci is anchoring major community traditions and cultural institutions across the nation this summer, including:

Tri-State Tradition: From the historic shorelines of NY Harbor in a collaboration between City of Jersey City, to Montauk, Yonkers, Springfield, MA, Atlantic City's major resort properties (Tropicana and Borgata), the legendary 21st anniversary of TD Bank's 'Celebrate America' in Nassau County (July 2), to a 75+ year tradition at an intimate setting at a yacht club in the Hamptons, Grucci remains the definitive voice of summer celebration across the Northeast.

Great American West: Anchoring the largest 250th celebration in the nation starts with an unprecedented summer-long rotating residency across 19 distinct Nevada casino -hotel properties with Las Vegas Events, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and Station Casinos . And continues by highlighting the massive Stadium of Fire at "America's Freedom Festival" in Provo, Utah (July 4) featuring "The Largest Stadium Fireworks Show in America", set to patriotic music and narration, and enhanced with Grucci Pyro drones and flames, created in collaboration with Stadium of Fire's producers Baruch/Gayton Productions. Grucci is executing the most elaborate aerial choreography in the country.

-hotel properties with Las Vegas Events, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and Station . And continues by highlighting the massive Stadium of Fire at "America's Freedom Festival" in Provo, Utah (July 4) featuring "The Largest Stadium Fireworks Show in America", set to patriotic music and narration, and enhanced with Grucci Pyro drones and flames, created in collaboration with Stadium of Fire's producers Baruch/Gayton Productions. Grucci is executing the most elaborate aerial choreography in the country. Historic & Cultural Institutions: Throughout the summer celebrating America's 250th, Grucci's artistry will orchestrate multi-sensory experiences at landmark locations, including the ancestral home of the DuPont family at the Hagley Museum & Library in Delaware (June 12 & 19) and synchronized to live classical arrangements with the Chorus of Westerly in Rhode Island (June 20).

About Fireworks by Grucci

Fireworks by Grucci is America's First Family of Fireworks, a sixth-generation family business rooted in 176 years of pyrotechnic artistry. A global authority in the field, Grucci has set the standard for innovation and excellence, from pioneering the stringless shell to introducing pyrotechnics on drones and microchip-timed aerials. The company's mission is to create lifelong memories through world-class performances, guided by timeless values of honesty, integrity, and excellence. Grucci's accolades include the Gold Medal at the Monte Carlo Fireworks Competition and 14 Guinness World Records.

Grucci's end-to-end expertise in pyrotechnics and manufacturing extends through its U.S.-based subsidiary, Pyrotechnique by Grucci, which employs 200 full-time workers across facilities in New York and Radford, Virginia.

Headquartered in Bellport, New York, Grucci maintains additional facilities in Las Vegas, Radford, Virginia, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit grucci.com.

SOURCE Fireworks by Grucci