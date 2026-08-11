FirmGuard Introduces SecureReset: Pre-OS, Remote Endpoint Wipe and Reimage for Incident Response

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirmGuard, a leader in UEFI BIOS firmware security, management and incident response, today announced the launch of SecureReset, a groundbreaking new capability that enables IT administrators to remotely wipe and reimage an endpoint without an operating system.

When a Windows endpoint is disabled by ransomware or a critical system crash, IT teams have traditionally had only one option: to physically access the machine then forensically wipe and reimage it. This process is expensive, slow, and often impractical for remote or distributed employees, such as those working from home offices. Critically, it also means teams cannot work for an extended period – which is a significant cost. SecureReset eliminates these dependencies entirely by remotely operating pre-OS/no-OS, giving administrators full remote control even when the operating system is not functioning, thereby cutting recovery time from days to hours.

From the FirmGuard portal, administrators can trigger a forensic wipe and reimage across one or many endpoints with just a few clicks. The wipe is compliant with NIST SP 800-88 (Guidelines for Media Sanitization) and supports common erase algorithms, including DoD 5220.22-M. Once wiped, the endpoint is automatically reimaged with a fresh Windows installation; administrators can optionally run a custom PowerShell script during the Out of Box Experience (OOBE) part of the reimage to configure the machine the way they want, including integration with third party management tools. SecureReset works across all major OEM hardware, including Dell, HP, and Lenovo, regardless of configuration.

"We believe SecureReset is a unique feature that will provide customers with an enhanced ability to deal with incidents and get teams back online quickly with forensically wiped and reimaged systems," said Gerard Moore, CEO of FirmGuard. "SecureReset brings together our very successful SecureWipe capability, including a Certificate of Data Destruction, with SecureReimage to create a powerful combination that works pre-OS or even with no OS."

Beyond incident response, IT teams can use SecureReset to refresh endpoints whenever an employee departs the company, ensuring devices are completely and remotely wiped before reassignment or shipment — removing any risk of data compromise in transit. Because the entire process runs without an operating system, organizations can standardize a single workflow for infected machines, blue-screen failures, and routine endpoint turnover alike, without ever needing to physically handle the hardware.

SecureReset is available this week as part of the FirmGuard platform. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit http://www.firmguard.com/securereset.

SOURCE FirmGuard