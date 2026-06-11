First Advantage Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

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S&P Dow Jones Indices

Jun 11, 2026, 18:41 ET

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Advantage Corporation (NASD: FA) will replace Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 16. A consortium led by KW's CEO with Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE: FFH) is acquiring Kennedy-Wilson Holdings in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date     

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker     

GICS Sector     

June 16, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600     

Addition     

First Advantage

FA

Industrials

June 16, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings     

KW

Real Estate

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