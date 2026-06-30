First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

RALEIGH, N.C., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("BancShares") (NASDAQ: FCNCA) today announced it will report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

BancShares will additionally host a live audio webcast to discuss financial results at 9 a.m. Eastern time on the same day. The investor presentation, along with the link to the webcast, will be available on the company's website at ir.firstcitizens.com prior to the call start time.

After the event, a replay of the webcast will also be available at ir.firstcitizens.com.

About First Citizens BancShares, Inc.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA), a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $225 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500™, is the financial holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"). Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of branches and offices nationwide; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

Contact: Deanna Hart Angela English

Investor Relations Corporate Communications

919-716-2137 803-931-1854

SOURCE First Citizens BancShares, Inc.