First Foundation Labs, Founded by Luma Group, Collaborates with Microsoft to Bring AI-Powered Clinical and Translational Reasoning to Microsoft Discovery

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Foundation Labs (1FL), a life sciences AI company pioneering clinical and translational reasoning spun out of Luma Group, announced a collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate the development and enterprise deployment of its reasoning platform through Microsoft Discovery, an enterprise AI platform on Azure for accelerating scientific research, R&D, and advanced scientific computing.

Despite rapid advances in AI and reasoning models, generic LLMs still struggle to reliably reason across complex domain-specific environments. This is especially true in life sciences, where AI systems must understand and analyze biological, clinical, and translational data that exist within deeply interconnected and continuously evolving systems.

1FL is building AI systems purpose built for reasoning in life sciences, bringing together clinical, translational, and cross-domain intelligence into a unified reasoning platform.

Microsoft Discovery empowers Life Science R&D teams with capabilities across advanced knowledge reasoning and hypothesis formulation to experimental simulation and iterative learning. 1FL extends those capabilities into the clinical and translational domain, giving life science teams a continuous intelligence layer that spans the full spectrum of drug development, from early discovery through commercialization.

"First Foundation Labs was born out of our work at Luma Group, where we experienced firsthand that the most consequential decisions in biotech, the ones that determine whether a drug ultimately reaches patients, have dependencies that extend far beyond the lab, spanning clinical outcomes, regulatory context, and competitive dynamics. AI systems need to be purpose-built to navigate that level of complexity in life sciences," said Negin Mokhtari, Venture Partner at Luma Group and Co-Founder of First Foundation Labs. "By combining Microsoft's AI infrastructure and enterprise scale with 1FL's clinical and translational reasoning platform, we are building AI systems designed to reason across the full spectrum of drug development, from discovery to launch."

"Microsoft Discovery helps organizations move beyond fragmented tools to integrated, AI-driven scientific reasoning across the R&D lifecycle, which is especially important in life sciences," said Aseem Datar, Corporate Vice President, Product Innovation for Microsoft Discovery. "Our collaboration with First Foundation Labs will bring clinical and translational intelligence into the platform, enabling more systematic hypothesis generation and supporting how therapies are discovered and developed for patients."

About First Foundation Labs

First Foundation Labs (1FL) is building an AI-powered reasoning platform purpose-built for life sciences, bringing together clinical, translational, and cross-domain intelligence to navigate complex scientific and strategic decisions

About Luma Group

Luma Group is a New York–based multistage investment firm focused on biotechnology. The firm combines scientific expertise with computational insight to inform its investment strategy and support the growth of innovative life sciences companies. Through strategic investment, Luma Group is committed to advancing scientific and clinical innovation across the global biotechnology ecosystem.

Contact Information

Richie Santry; [email protected]

Chief of Staff, Luma Group

SOURCE Luma Group