MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is proud to be recognized with two Newsweek awards for the second year in a row. The company earned honors as one of America's Greatest Workplaces in Financial Services and as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women.

First Horizon Recognized with Two Newsweek Awards for Second Consecutive Year: America's Greatest Workplaces for Women and America's Greatest Workplaces in Financial Services

The first recognition, for Financial Services, highlights U.S. financial services employers based on 10 dimensions of associate satisfaction, using 220,000+ reviews gathered between April and October 2025 and weighted results from studies conducted between 2022 and 2024. As the sector evolves and continues to be driven by fintech, AI and shifting market demands, Newsweek's ranking reflects companies that successfully balance high-stakes performance with employee well-being.

The second award, recognition as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women, is based on a nationwide survey of more than 89,000 female employees. This year's analysis was supported by Plant-A Insights Group, working with HR analytics firm Analine, which evaluated more than 37 million data points across 120 key performance indicators with an emphasis placed on factors such as gender equality, fairness and inclusion.

"Earning these recognitions from Newsweek for two consecutive years is a meaningful reflection of the culture we work hard to build at First Horizon," said Tanya Hart, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for First Horizon. "As the industry evolves, we remain focused on delivering both outstanding performance and an experience where our associates feel supported, valued and empowered. We're grateful to our teams for the commitment and care they bring to work every day."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation