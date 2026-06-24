First-Mover Advantage in Central Asia's Booming Hardware Market: CAIHE 2026 Opens Exhibition Registration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by EISENWARENMESSE – International Hardware Fair, the Central Asia International Hardware Expo (CAIHE) will debut from November 24 to 26, 2026 at the Uzexpocentre in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Designed to connect worldwide hardware manufacturers with regional procurement stakeholders, CAIHE serves as a streamlined B2B platform for businesses exploring commercial opportunities in Uzbekistan's fast-growing industrial and construction sector. The expo covers a full hardware product spectrum, including hand tools, power tools, pneumatic tools, fasteners, garden equipment, locks, abrasives, building hardware and safety protection supplies.

Uzbekistan and neighboring Central Asian markets see steady, robust hardware consumption, backed by concrete national infrastructure and trade incentive policies. Industry data forecasts the regional DIY and hardware market to reach USD 18.76 billion by 2029, driven by a government plan to build over one million affordable housing units by 2030 and hundreds of ongoing large-scale construction projects. Foreign operators also benefit from simplified cross-border frameworks: visa-free entry for citizens of more than 60 countries, reduced import tariffs on core hardware raw materials, and preferential corporate tax terms for foreign-invested enterprises.

With such diversified market demand, CAIHE accommodates a full range of trade participants. It caters to importers, exporters, MRO operators, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, construction contractors and manufacturing procurement teams, supporting all buyer types to source matched products and establish long-term cooperation.

Sustained regional hardware demand underpins CAIHE's targeted buyer coverage spanning the full Central Asian region. Its exclusive Hosted Buyer Program arranges supplier-buyer matching before the show and dedicated one-on-one talks with business owners, procurement directors and senior decision-makers. You will connect with mass local procurement buyers based in Uzbekistan, alongside trade delegations from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Chinese enterprises operating within Central Asia.

Built into Koelnmesse's global hardware exhibition portfolio, CAIHE draws on cross-regional marketing channels and industry authority accumulated from the group's worldwide series of hardware trade shows. For hardware manufacturers aiming to enter Central Asia, CAIHE provides a reliable gateway to develop local distribution networks.

Booth reservations are now open to companies looking to establish an early market presence in this fast-expanding region.

For more information about CAIHE 2026, please visit: https://www.hardwareexpo-centralasia.com

About the Organisers

Koelnmesse – industry trade fairs for the hardware sector: As a premier international trade fair organiser, Koelnmesse is the global market leader for events in the tools and hardware sector. Cologne is home to the EISENWARENMESSE – INTERNATIONAL HARDWARE FAIR, the world's leading trade fair for the industry. Asia-Pacific Sourcing, the largest sourcing platform outside Asia, also showcases its products there. In addition, Koelnmesse is expanding its international portfolio in key markets – the China International Hardware Show in Shanghai, International Hardware Fair Italy in Bergamo, International Hardware Fair India in New Delhi and International Hardware Fair Colombia in Bogotá are tailored events and leading regional trade fairs with international participation. In 2025, two new formats were launched in dynamic regions – International Hardware Fair Indonesia in Jakarta and International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia in Riyadh. As part of the ongoing development of its hardware portfolio in strategically relevant growth markets, Koelnmesse has also added the Central Asia International Hardware Expo to its event programme, with the first edition scheduled for November 2026 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

China National Hardware Association

Founded in November 1988, China National Hardware Association is the only national association of hardware manufacturers. It is a social and economic organisation with the status of legal person approved by the former Ministry of Light Industry and registered with the Ministry of Civil Affairs. It is composed of key enterprises in the fields of household hardware, tool hardware and building hardware, local hardware associations and institutes engaged in scientific research and design, inspection and testing, education and training. It is a cross-regional, cross-sectoral and cross-ownership industry organisation. The association consists of 11 product branches and a professional market committee, including tool hardware, building hardware, household hardware, cooking utensils, locks, gas appliances, range hood, kitchen equipment, stainless steel products, bathrooms, zippers, etc.

www.chinahardware.org.cn

Next Events:

China International Hardware Show: September 28-30, 2026

International Hardware Fair India: October 23–25, 2026

International Hardware Fair Colombia: November 5–7, 2026

SOURCE Koelnmesse Ltd.