First-of-its-kind National Autism Wellbeing Survey Reveals: Wellbeing Must Be the Top Priority

More than 1,000 autistic individuals, caregivers, educators and service providers say wellbeing is foundational to learning and quality of life - yet believe current systems fail to prioritize it.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The autism community has spoken: wellbeing must be a top priority. Proof Positive, a global nonprofit organization focused on promoting the wellbeing of the autism community, is excited to release their inaugural "Autism Wellbeing Survey" results, commissioned to understand the state of wellbeing across the autism community and identify how services and supports can move beyond survival toward flourishing.

In partnership with Pathfinder Opinion Research, the survey was informed by in-depth interviews, focus groups and national surveys of over 1,000 respondents from across the United States.

The findings reveal an overwhelming agreement that wellbeing is essential, while highlighting a significant disconnect between what the autism community values and what current systems prioritize.

"We cannot continue to claim wellbeing matters while failing to prioritize or systematically support it," said Katie Curran, Founder and Chief Wellbeing Officer of Proof Positive. "This survey sends a powerful message from the autism community: wellbeing is not optional, it is essential."

Key findings from the survey include:

Wellbeing is top priority: Wellbeing ranked #1 across all respondent groups as the most important priority for autistic individuals - above communication, self-care, socialization, and academics.

Wellbeing ranked #1 across all respondent groups as the most important priority for autistic individuals - above communication, self-care, socialization, and academics. There's a perception gap in lived experience and intention: Only 39% of autistic individuals say the people supporting them highly prioritize their wellbeing, compared to 89% of caregivers, educators, and providers who believe they do.

Only 39% of autistic individuals say the people supporting them highly prioritize their wellbeing, compared to 89% of caregivers, educators, and providers who believe they do. Wellbeing is the foundation of skill development: 69% say improving wellbeing makes it easier to build other skills. Autistic individuals feel this most strongly (76%), compared to 31% who say building skills leads to improved wellbeing.

69% say improving wellbeing makes it easier to build other skills. Autistic individuals feel this most strongly (76%), compared to 31% who say building skills leads to improved wellbeing. There are meaningful barriers to implementation: 53% of practitioners cite pressure to prioritize academic or functional skills as the top barrier in prioritizing wellbeing in services.

53% of practitioners cite pressure to prioritize academic or functional skills as the top barrier in prioritizing wellbeing in services. The autism community is ready for a positive psychology approach: While only 31% are very aware of positive psychology, 95% are interested in learning more.

In an effort to accelerate the integration of wellbeing practices into everyday environments, Proof Positive has created the Autism Wellbeing Alliance, a collective of like-minded partner organizations, universities, research institutes, educators, parents and autistic individuals.

"Proof Positive believes wellbeing should be a priority for everyone, including the autism community," said Curran. "Rooted in positive psychology, we provide science-based, free tools for the autism community to ensure wellbeing is accessible to all. Wellbeing can only be achieved by the autism community working together."

Download the full Autism Wellbeing Survey results, and join the Autism Wellbeing Alliance for access to free resources and stay updated on future research.

About Proof Positive: Proof Positive is a global nonprofit improving the wellbeing of autistic people and their families, providers and communities by providing free, evidence-informed resources to practice the skills of wellbeing.

Learn more at www.ProofPositive.org.

SOURCE Proof Positive