First Program Designed Specifically For Women On GLP-1 In Perimenopause Targets Muscle Loss And Metabolism After 40

By being the first to combine functional nutrition and nervous system regulation with GLP-1–specific guidance, Cindi Stickle's program helps women over 40 balance hormones, preserve muscle, and navigate menopause and perimenopause weight gain without rigid dieting or intensive workout routines.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid rise of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy has reshaped the weight loss landscape, with prescriptions in the U.S. surging more than 300% in recent years, particularly among women over 40.

At the same time, nearly 80% of women experience weight gain during menopause, driven by shifts in hormones, metabolism, and body composition. For many, midlife has become one of the most challenging periods for sustainable weight loss.

Cindi Stickle

But as more women turn to GLP-1 medications to address weight gain during perimenopause and menopause, a new concern is emerging.

Many women are experiencing fatigue, stalled progress, and declines in metabolic resilience, without realizing they may also be losing muscle, not just weight, which is essential for blood sugar regulation, strength, and bone density.

The question is no longer whether weight loss is possible, but how to achieve it without accelerating muscle loss, slowing metabolism, or further disrupting hormone balance.

Clinical studies suggest that, as a result of GLP-1–induced weight loss, individuals can lose up to 40% of that weight from lean mass, raising concerns about muscle preservation and long-term metabolic health. Yet few programs address this directly.

"GLP-1 is being treated as a weight loss solution, but for women over 40, it can quietly accelerate the very issues they're trying to fix: muscle loss, metabolic slowdown, and fatigue," said Cindi Stickle, a Functional Nutrition Practitioner and Certified Menopause Specialist with nearly three decades of personal experience navigating metabolic health challenges, including gestational diabetes and Hashimoto's. "That's the gap most approaches aren't addressing."

To address this gap, Stickle has introduced the first coaching program designed specifically for women on GLP-1 during perimenopause, using a metabolism-first approach that prioritizes muscle preservation, energy, and long-term metabolic health.

Built on her "It's Not Just Hormones™" philosophy, the program integrates functional nutrition and nervous system regulation to help women stabilize blood sugar, improve energy, and support metabolism after 40, addressing both the physiological and stress-related drivers of weight gain.

A Different Approach to GLP-1 Weight Loss for Women Over 40

Most GLP-1 guidance still centers on eating less and training more.

Stickle's model focuses on supporting metabolism and hormone balance by combining functional nutrition with nervous system regulation, with a focus on:

Metabolism-first, not weight-loss-first





Functional nutrition tailored to menopause and perimenopause





Nervous system regulation as part of metabolic support





Live coaching and real-time support instead of self-paced programs

As GLP-1 use continues to rise among women in midlife, the need for approaches that support metabolism and muscle, not just weight loss, is becoming more urgent.

The launch reflects a broader shift in how women over 40 are approaching weight loss. The focus is moving away from short-term outcomes and toward metabolic health, hormone balance, and sustainable energy.

To learn more or apply for the program, visit www.cindistickle.com.

About Cindi Stickle

Cindi Stickle is a Functional Nutrition Practitioner and Certified Menopause Specialist helping women over 40 improve metabolism, optimize hormones, and navigate weight gain during perimenopause and menopause. Through her work, she supports women in building sustainable nutrition and lifestyle strategies that prioritize long-term metabolic health, energy, and strength.

Media Contact

Cindi Stickle

682-268-0602

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www.cindistickle.com

SOURCE Cindi Stickle