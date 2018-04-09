First Stand-Alone eSportsTravel Summit to Be Held in Las Vegas July 17-18

Presented by SportsTravel magazine, the eSportsTravel Summit's co-creational sponsors currently include MGM Resorts International, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and Allied Esports, which owns the Esports Arena at Luxor.

"We are excited to partner with these organizations as they make history in the evolution and growth of esports," said Timothy Schneider, founder of the eSportsTravel Summit and chairman of the Sports Division of Northstar Travel Group, which publishes SportsTravel magazine and also organizes the annual TEAMS Conference & Expo. "Destinations, venues and suppliers who want to gain a better understanding of how to profit from the growth of esports should make plans now to attend the eSportsTravel Summit in Las Vegas," said Schneider.

The eSportsTravel Summit will feature esports demonstrations at Esports Arena Las Vegas, including competition among participants in games such as NBA 2K. The NBA 2K League will begin play as a professional sports league in May. Summit attendees will have the opportunity to attend the NBA Summer League championship game, thereby experiencing the similarities and differences between the NBA's traditional and esports leagues as part of the eSportsTravel Summit.

Educational sessions at the summit will feature the biggest names and leading tournament organizers in the esports world and will focus on opportunities that exist at the nexus of venues, destinations, the travel industry and esports. Multiple business networking opportunities will be built into the summit's schedule.

"We pride ourselves on organizing events where real business gets done," said David Blansfield, executive vice-president/group publisher of Northstar Meetings Group. "Helping the travel industry understand and benefit from the phenomenal growth of esports is what the eSportsTravel Summit is all about."

The eSportsTravel Summit was launched in conjunction with the TEAMS Conference & Expo in Orlando in 2017. The summit was an immediate success because it helped fill an information vacuum that exists for both organizers of esports events and those in the travel and tourism industry who want to understand and profit from the esports phenomenon.

To learn more about the benefits of sponsoring the eSportsTravel Summit, please contact Timothy Schneider at tschneider@ntmllc.com or (310) 954-2525. To register, please visit eSportsTravel Summit.com or call (877) 577-3700. Early-bird registration discounts are available through May 25.

About Northstar Travel Group

Northstar Travel Group is the owner of well-known brands including Travel Weekly, TravelAge West, Business Travel News, Successful Meetings, Meetings & Conventions, Travel Weekly China, Incentive, M&C China and SportsTravel. The company produces the annual TEAMS Conference & Expo and more than 50 face-to-face events in 13 countries in retail travel, corporate travel, travel technology and the meetings industry. In addition, Northstar owns Phocuswright, the leading research, business intelligence and event producer serving the fastest growing segment of the travel industry, online travel distribution. Northstar is also the majority shareholder in Inntopia, the leading SaaS e-commerce software provider serving the mountain destination, activities and specialty destination travel markets. For more information, visit www.northstartravelgroup.com.



About EagleTree Capital

EagleTree Capital, formerly Wasserstein Partners, is a leading independent private equity and investment firm, focused primarily on leveraged buyout investments and related investment activities. EagleTree manages capital on behalf of institutional and individual investors. The firm is focused on investments primarily in the media and communications, consumer products, and water and industrial sectors. EagleTree is located in New York. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com.

Tweet This: First-ever stand-alone eSportsTravel Summit to be held July 17-18 in Las Vegas bit.ly/2GzqZMY

Follow eSportsTravel Summit: Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-stand-alone-esportstravel-summit-to-be-held-in-las-vegas-july-17-18-300626576.html

SOURCE eSportsTravel Summit; Northstar Travel Group

Related Links

http://northstartravelgroup.com

