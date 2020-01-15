First Stop Health Celebrates High-Growth Year in 2019

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Stop Health, a virtual care provider, marked another year of growth in 2019, increasing its patient membership by 63% compared with the previous year. The success comes after a year marked by expansion and innovation at the company.

In 2019, First Stop Health grew its staff by 67% across all departments, including sales, marketing, client services and product. These new team members drove key projects, including the launch of a new website and mobile app.

"Our new mobile app makes it easier than ever for our patients to access a licensed, board-certified doctor in minutes," said Maria Opdycke, chief operating officer of First Stop Health. "Our patients love getting the care they need, when they need it, from the convenience of their phone."

First Stop Health provides patient-centered Telemedicine provided as an employee benefit to middle-market and large employers. Thanks to industry-leading utilization, First Stop Health is the only Telemedicine provider to guarantee that employers will save money while caring for their employees.

In August, First Stop Health also celebrated its second year in a row on the Inc. 500 at #375. It was the only telemedicine provider named to the prestigious list.

"2019 was a landmark year for us," said Dave Guttman, president of First Stop Health. "We celebrated huge wins for our clients and distribution partners, added valuable staff and onboarded more patients than ever. We are excited for even more growth in 2020."

About First Stop Health

First Stop Health provides care that people love. Patients can talk with our doctors 24/7 via mobile app, website or phone. We help them save time, avoid stress and feel better, faster.

