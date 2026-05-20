First US Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the "Company") announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per share. The dividend is payable on July 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2026.

"We are pleased to announce a dividend for the forty-eighth consecutive quarter," stated James F. House, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We will continue to evaluate future dividend payments to ensure the Company's shareholders are rewarded, while maintaining a strong capital base," concluded Mr. House.

About First US Bancshares, Inc.

First US Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia through First US Bank (the "Bank"). The Company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.firstusbank.com. More information about the Company and the Bank may be obtained at www.firstusbank.com. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "FUSB."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by law. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may make from time to time forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Certain factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements and cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements are identified in the public filings made by the Company with the SEC, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other public statements of the Company or its senior management should be considered in light of those factors. Such factors may include risk related to the Company's credit, including loan losses may be greater than anticipated; our ability to ensure that sufficient cash flow and liquid assets are available to satisfy current and future financial obligations; the increased lending risks associated with commercial real estate lending; potential weakness in the residential real estate market; liquidity risks; the impact of national and local market conditions on the Company's business and operations; the rate of growth (or lack thereof) in the economy generally and in the Company's service areas; the effects of significant changes to the structure and operations of the federal government; digital banking trends may create deposit volatility; strong competition in the banking industry; the impact of changes in interest rates and monetary policy on the Company's performance and financial condition; the effects of fiscal challenges facing the U.S. government or any potential government shutdown; effects of changes in the policies of monetary authorities and other government action; the impact of technological changes in the banking and financial service industries and potential information system failures; cybersecurity and data privacy threats; the risks and challenges presented by the development and use of artificial intelligence ("AI"); risks of dependence on outside third parties for the processing and handling of our records and data; the costs of complying with extensive governmental regulation; the risk that internal controls and procedures might fail or be circumvented; the impact of changing accounting standards and tax laws on the Company's allowance for credit losses and financial results; the potential impact of climate change related legislative and regulatory initiatives; the possibility that acquisitions may not produce anticipated results and result in unforeseen integration difficulties; the volatility of our stock price; our dependence on the soundness of other financial institutions; and other risk factors described from time to time in the Company's public filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Relative to the Company's dividend policy, the payment of cash dividends is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined in light of then-current conditions, including the Company's earnings, leverage, operations, financial conditions, capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors. In the future, the Board of Directors may change the Company's dividend policy, including the frequency or amount of any dividend, in light of then-existing conditions.

Contact: Thomas S. Elley

(205) 582-1200

SOURCE First US Bancshares, Inc.