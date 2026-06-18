FirstEnergy Announces Senior Leadership Appointments in Business Transformation, Ethics & Compliance and Security

Antonio Fernández appointed Vice President of Business Transformation; Deandra Williams-Lewis named Vice President and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer; Brian Harrell assumes additional role of Chief Privacy Officer

AKRON, Ohio, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) today announced a series of senior leadership appointments that underscore a commitment to operational excellence, integrity and data protection.

After a comprehensive external and internal search process, Antonio Fernández has been named Vice President of Business Transformation, starting June 28, reporting to Jon Taylor, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

In this role, Fernández will lead a team focused on enhancing performance, simplifying processes, improving efficiency and supporting execution of key strategic priorities.

"Antonio's leadership experience, enterprise perspective and proven track record of delivering results make him uniquely qualified to lead this function," said Brian X. Tierney, Board Chairman, President and CEO of FirstEnergy. "His ability to drive meaningful change and develop strong teams will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen how we operate and deliver value."

Fernández brings five years of exceptional leadership as FirstEnergy's Vice President and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, during which he strengthened and advanced the company's Ethics & Compliance program, reinforced a culture of integrity and accountability, and enhanced risk management and compliance capabilities.

Before FirstEnergy, Fernández held senior ethics, compliance, privacy and legal roles at Public Service Enterprise Group, GE Power, Florida Power & Light and Pacific Gas and Electric Company. He began his career in the Honors Program at the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission Office of the General Counsel.

Succeeding Fernández, Deandra Williams-Lewis has been appointed Vice President and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, beginning June 28. She will report to Hyun Park, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, and to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

In her new role, Williams-Lewis will lead FirstEnergy's Ethics & Compliance function, overseeing ethics and compliance risks, guiding policies, procedures and controls, and ensuring effective issue management and reporting across the company. She will continue to strengthen the company's culture of integrity and accountability.

Williams-Lewis most recently served as Director, Ethics & Compliance and Chief Privacy Officer for FirstEnergy, where she played a key role in advancing the company's ethics, compliance and privacy programs. She has broad leadership experience in ethics, compliance, privacy, corporate services and business operations, with prior roles at ReliabilityFirst, GE Lighting, KPMG, BearingPoint, Altos Federal Group and Maxim Healthcare.

Additionally, Brian Harrell, Vice President and Chief Security Officer, will assume the additional role of Chief Privacy Officer. In this expanded capacity, Harrell will lead the company's privacy program and continue to enhance the protection of sensitive customer and employee information. He brings extensive expertise in security, risk management and regulatory compliance to the role.

Before joining FirstEnergy, Harrell held senior security leadership roles at Avangrid Energy, Duke Energy and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, building deep expertise in cybersecurity, physical security, privacy, resilience and critical infrastructure protection.

"These leadership changes reflect the depth of talent across our organization and our focus on positioning FirstEnergy for long-term success," Tierney added. "We are confident Antonio, Deandra and Brian will continue to make a meaningful impact as they take on these important responsibilities."

Editor's Note: Professional photos of Fernández, Williams-Lewis and Harrell are available for download on Flickr.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.