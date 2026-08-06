FirstEnergy Foundation Supports New Jersey Disaster Preparedness & Recovery with $100,000 Donation to the American Red Cross

$50,000 each to the American Red Cross' Northern New Jersey response efforts and newly-opened Central New Jersey Disaster Response Command Center in Tinton Falls;

Coordination of emergency response and recovery efforts;

Cleanup and recovery assistance for storm-impacted families;

Support for community preparedness programs and resources that help New Jersey residents prepare for future emergencies.

Largest Storm Restoration in Years

Approximately 5,700 JCP&L personnel, contractors and support personnel responded to the widespread destruction brought by the flooding and severe winds that swept across the company's service territory over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. In addition to more than 1,500 downed trees cleared from power lines by Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) crews, trees falling on houses and flooding resulted in extensive damage to area properties. Five businesses and 24 homes had to have electric service temporarily disconnected due to safety concerns, requiring repairs and inspections before reconnection could be completed.

Doug Mokoid, FirstEnergy's President, New Jersey: "JCP&L's commitment to our communities extends beyond just delivering electricity. We aim to make our towns better places to live and work. The American Red Cross exemplifies that same commitment through its preparedness and response efforts during emergencies. We're proud to support the Red Cross after the recent storms, bolstering their critical services to our friends and neighbors in their time of need."

Sara Huisking, Regional Disaster Officer, American Red Cross New Jersey: "As we've seen with recent severe weather and other disasters in New Jersey, families are relying on the Red Cross now more than ever. We are grateful to JCP&L for supporting our preparedness and relief efforts, ensuring we can provide help and hope to those facing dark days."

The FirstEnergy Foundation provides support to 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofits focused on housing stability, hunger relief, workforce development and STEM initiatives in areas served by FirstEnergy's electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

JCP&L, a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) electric company, serves 1.2 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on X @JCP_L, on Facebook at facebook.com/JCPandL or online at jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and follow FirstEnergy on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.