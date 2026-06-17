FirstEnergy Ohio Electric Companies Ready to Respond to Potential Outages

Severe weather expected to move across the state starting Wednesday evening

AKRON, Ohio, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Ohio electric companies Ohio Edison, Toledo Edison and The Illuminating Company are closely monitoring and prepared to quickly respond to any outages caused by severe weather expected to move through the state Wednesday evening.

Forecasts indicate the potential for strong winds, heavy rain and possible tornadoes, which could bring down trees, branches and power lines.

To support restoration efforts, FirstEnergy has crews ready to respond across the state, including line workers, forestry personnel and damage assessment teams. More than 1,000 outside line workers have been brought in to assist local crews if significant damage occurs.

"We are closely tracking this developing weather system and are prepared to respond if outages occur," said Torrence Hinton, President of FirstEnergy Ohio. "This is the fourth significant storm system in the past two weeks, and our teams are prepared to meet this next round of severe weather head-on and restore power for customers as safely and quickly as possible."

FirstEnergy takes a proactive, year-round approach to maintaining a reliable electric system, especially during extreme weather. This includes ongoing tree trimming to keep vegetation away from power lines, investing in major system upgrades to strengthen the grid and conducting routine aerial inspections to identify and address potential issues before they impact service.

Customer Safety and Preparedness Tips

FirstEnergy encourages customers to take precautions ahead of severe weather:

Stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and report them immediately by calling 911.

Secure outdoor items that could be blown into power lines, such as patio furniture, trash bins and trampolines.

Charge mobile devices and have car chargers handy.

Keep flashlights, fresh batteries and a battery-powered radio on hand.

Stock up on water and nonperishable food items.

Avoid trees and utility poles during high winds.

How to Report an Outage

Call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877).

Text REG to LIGHTS (544487) to sign up for outage text alerts. Once signed up, text OUT to LIGHTS.

Click the "Outages" link on firstenergycorp.com.

Get Outage Updates

Once registered, text STAT to 544487 to get the latest update for your home.

Log into your online account.

View our outage map.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on X: @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.