FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Crews Preparing for Fourth Round of Severe Storms

GREENBURG, Pa., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Company (FE PA) – a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) company known locally as Penn Power, Penelec, Met-Ed and West Penn Power – is preparing for another round of severe weather expected to move through the state Wednesday night and Thursday, marking the fourth significant storm system in the past 12 days.

FE PA is closely monitoring forecasted conditions as the system develops. While projections may vary, strong wind gusts — potentially reaching up to 65 mph in some areas — remain the primary concern, with the potential to bring down trees and send branches and debris into power lines.

To support restoration efforts and respond quickly to potential outages, the company will mobilize a substantial workforce, including additional lineworkers and support personnel, as well as forestry crews and hazard and damage assessment teams. These resources will join FE PA employees already prepared to support 24/7 restoration efforts.

John Hawkins, FirstEnergy President, Pennsylvania: "This has been an extraordinary stretch of severe weather, and we are fully mobilized to meet whatever this next system brings. All hands are on deck, and additional resources are in place so that we can respond to damage quickly, assess conditions in real time and restore power as safely and efficiently as possible."

Prepared for Ongoing Complex Storm Impacts

The past two weeks have been highly unusual, with multiple major storm systems moving through our service area since early June, including 14 confirmed tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. Combined with repeated rounds of heavy rain, high winds and lightning, these conditions have created widespread, complex damage that requires careful, time-intensive restoration work.

To help manage this latest system safely and efficiently, FE PA has activated its incident command structure so teams across the service area can coordinate restoration work, equipment needs and field support as conditions change.

FE PA takes a proactive, year-round approach to maintaining a reliable electric system, especially during extreme weather. This includes ongoing tree trimming to keep vegetation away from power lines and reduce outages, investing in major system upgrades to strengthen the grid, and conducting routine aerial inspections to identify and address potential issues before they affect service.

Through its Energize365 initiative, FE PA plans to invest approximately $13 billion between 2026 and 2030 to build a smarter, more resilient grid that meets the evolving needs of communities across its service area and withstands increasingly severe storms.

Customer Safety and Preparedness Tips

FE PA encourages customers to stay weather-aware, have a plan in place and put safety first as storms move through the area:

Stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines; call 911 immediately.

Secure loose outdoor items, including garbage cans, furniture and trampolines.

Charge phones and essential devices.

Keep flashlights, batteries and a radio ready.

Store water if you rely on a well pump.

Have no-cook foods on hand.

Steer clear of trees and utility poles during high winds.

How to Report an Outage

If you lose power during the upcoming storm, report your outage:

Call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877)

Text OUT to LIGHTS (544487)

Online at firstenergycorp.com/outages

Get Outage Updates

Text REG to 544487 to sign up for outage alerts. Once enrolled, text STAT to 544487 for updates.

Log into your online account.

View outage maps at firstenergycorp.com/outages.

Met-Ed serves approximately 592,000 customers within 3,300 square miles of eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. Follow Met-Ed on Facebook at facebook.com/MetEdElectric.

Penelec serves approximately 597,000 customers within 17,600 square miles of northern and central Pennsylvania and western New York. Follow Penelec on Facebook at facebook.com/PenelecElectric.

Penn Power serves approximately 173,000 customers in all or parts of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Crawford, Lawrence and Mercer counties in western Pennsylvania. Follow Penn Power on Facebook at facebook.com/PennPower, and online at pennpower.com.

West Penn Power serves approximately 746,000 customers in 24 counties within central and southwestern Pennsylvania. Follow West Penn on Facebook at facebook.com/WestPennPower.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. FirstEnergy's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.