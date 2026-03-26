New lineup of multifunctional hair tools and accessories brings salon-quality results home.

HOUSTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstline Brands, the leading textured hair accessory company in the U.S., announces its NEW Texas Heat Collection is now available at select retailers nationwide. This comprehensive lineup features innovative styling tools and protective accessories designed to deliver professional-quality results at home.

Firstline launches NEW Texas Heat Collection; innovative styling tools delivering professional-quality results at home. Post this Firstline Brands Launches Texas Heat Collection!

The collection takes its name from the hero product, the Evolve® Texas Heat Thermal Brush ($14.99), a curved thermal paddle brush engineered specifically for heat-based styling routines. The brush features a contoured paddle that follows the natural curve of the scalp, an ionic plate that supports even heat distribution and frizz control, and an easy-grip handle designed for comfort during extended styling sessions.

"We've been making hair tools for 40 years, and we're still learning from the people who use them every day," said Joni Odum, President and CEO of Firstline Brands. "This collection came together because our team listens to our consumer; they tell us what's frustrating, what's missing, what actually works. From there we're able to create thoughtful solutions with intentional design that help them achieve their desired look."

Firstline Brands offers a mix of hairstyling tools and maintenance essentials across its five-brand portfolio, Evolve®, WavEnforcer®, Camryn's BFF®, DriSweat®, and Sleek®, with products tailored for women, men, tweens, fitness enthusiasts, and budget-conscious shoppers.

In addition to the Evolve® Texas Heat Thermal Brush, the full product range includes:

Evolve® Wash Day Bestie ($15.99) – A 3-in-1 brush with three distinct sides designed to support cleansing, detangling, and curl definition. The scalp side helps lift buildup while massaging, flexible detangling pins support slip and reduced tension, and the defining side helps redistribute product and revive curls.

– A 3-in-1 brush with three distinct sides designed to support cleansing, detangling, and curl definition. The scalp side helps lift buildup while massaging, flexible detangling pins support slip and reduced tension, and the defining side helps redistribute product and revive curls. Evolve® XL Mane-Tain Shower Cap ($13.99) – An extra-roomy, satin-lined shower cap designed to protect length, volume, and protective styles from steam and moisture.

– An extra-roomy, satin-lined shower cap designed to protect length, volume, and protective styles from steam and moisture. Evolve® Mini & Me Detangler Set ($9.99) – A two-brush detangling set offering flexibility at home and on the go.

– A two-brush detangling set offering flexibility at home and on the go. Evolve® Bonni Reversible Satin Beauty Cap ($14.99) –Double-sided satin provides two looks in one, with adjustable ties for a customized fit and lightweight construction for extended wear.

–Double-sided satin provides two looks in one, with adjustable ties for a customized fit and lightweight construction for extended wear. Evolve® Scoop & Swoop Edge Brush ($4.99) – A foldable 2-in-1 edge tool with a built-in edge gel scoop and boar-bristle edge brush. The built-in scoop supports hygienic use, while the compact design makes it perfect for travel.

– A foldable 2-in-1 edge tool with a built-in edge gel scoop and boar-bristle edge brush. The built-in scoop supports hygienic use, while the compact design makes it perfect for travel. Evolve® Carbon Rat Tail Comb Set ($6.99) – A 2-pack of heat-resistant carbon combs designed for precise parting and sectioning. Carbon construction holds up to heat tools, while the fine tail supports clean, sharp parts ideal for stylists, braiders, and silk-press enthusiasts.

– A 2-pack of heat-resistant carbon combs designed for precise parting and sectioning. Carbon construction holds up to heat tools, while the fine tail supports clean, sharp parts ideal for stylists, braiders, and silk-press enthusiasts. WavEnforcer® Flex Detangler ($9.99) – A detangling brush for men with longer hair styles, designed to move with the hair. Flexible rows help reduce snagging, ideal for wet or damp detangling with conditioner.

– A detangling brush for men with longer hair styles, designed to move with the hair. Flexible rows help reduce snagging, ideal for wet or damp detangling with conditioner. WavEnforcer® Dually Twist Sponge ($9.99) – A dual-sided sponge designed to define twists and curls on short to medium hair. Features two textures for varied twist results in a compact size perfect for on-the-go grooming.

– A dual-sided sponge designed to define twists and curls on short to medium hair. Features two textures for varied twist results in a compact size perfect for on-the-go grooming. WavEnforcer® Loc Headband ($7.99) – An adjustable headband designed to comfortably hold locs, braids, and protective styles. The adjustable fit supports volume and length, while soft material helps avoid root tension.

– An adjustable headband designed to comfortably hold locs, braids, and protective styles. The adjustable fit supports volume and length, while soft material helps avoid root tension. WavEnforcer® Braided King Turban ($13.99) – A satin-lined turban designed to protect waves, curls, braids, and locs while looking polished.

"These new items represent our commitment to creating tools that work as hard as we do as consumers," said Landria Jordan, Sr. Director of Innovation and Marketing at Firstline Brands. "Each product solves a real styling challenge, whether it's achieving a sleek blowout or silk press, protecting styles overnight, or shortening your wash day routine. We've engineered these tools to make quality hair care simpler and more accessible."

The Texas Heat Collection is now available at H-E-B, with additional retailers including Target, Whole Foods, Walmart, Walgreens and Amazon carrying select products throughout 2026. All products are crafted with high-quality, durable materials designed to support healthy hair care routines.

About Firstline Brands

Firstline, Incorporated is a leading textured hair accessory company with 40 years of experience and a deep commitment to embrace and accommodate the often-overlooked haircare needs of multicultural groups and hair types. Firstline offers a masterful mix of hairstyling and maintenance essentials from hairbrushes, combs, satin sleep maintenance items, and styling accessories across its brand portfolio that includes Evolve®, WavEnforcer®, DriSweat®, Sleek® and Camryn's BFF® for girls and tweens. Firstline's product assortment can be found nationwide at Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Target, Sally Beauty, Amazon, and more. Learn more at FirstlineBrands.com and join the conversation online @FirstlineBrands everywhere.

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SOURCE Firstline Brands