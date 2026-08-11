FirstService Residential Expands in Washington, DC, Welcoming Fleet Street Condominiums to Its Premier Portfolio

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, is pleased to announce that it has been selected to provide full-service property management for Fleet Street Condominiums, a premier waterfront residential community located in National Harbor, Maryland.

Fleet Street Condominiums, located in Oxon Hill, MD, is now managed by FirstService Residential

"We are proud to welcome Fleet Street Condominiums to the FirstService Residential family," said Michael Mendillo, President, East Region, FirstService Residential. "We are honored to partner with the board and residents of this exceptional community. Our team is committed to delivering the high-rise expertise, operational excellence, and strategic guidance needed to support the community's continued success and long-term vision."

Located in the heart of National Harbor along the Potomac River, Fleet Street Condominiums offers a unique luxury lifestyle in one of the region's most vibrant waterfront destinations. Residents can enjoy a variety of premium amenities, including concierge services, a fitness center, secure parking, and easy access to waterfront dining, shopping, entertainment, and scenic walking paths.

Trent Harrison, President, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential, highlighted the strong partnership formed throughout the selection process and the company's commitment to supporting the community from day one.

"We were incredibly impressed by the board's thoughtful and thorough evaluation process," said Harrison. "Their focus on finding a collaborative management partner aligned perfectly with our approach. We are excited to provide the resources, expertise, and personalized support needed to strengthen operations, empower the onsite team, and help the community achieve its goals for years to come."

As the leading residential community management company, FirstService Residential collaborates with boards and residents to enhance property values, elevate the resident experience, and deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of every community it serves.

~www.fsresidential.com~

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential