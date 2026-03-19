FirstService Residential Marks 12th Consecutive Diamond Award Recognition

FLCAJ readers once again recognize the company's consistent leadership and performance

PLANTATION, Fla., March 19, 2026 (March 19, 2026) – FirstService Residential, North America's leading residential property management company, has once again been named a Diamond Award recipient in the Florida Community Association Journal (FLCAJ) Readers' Choice Awards. The 2026 honor marks the 12th consecutive year the company has earned the program's highest level of recognition, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to service excellence and trusted partnerships among Florida's community associations.

This Diamond Award recognition "belongs to our associates, whose dedication, expertise, and service-first mindset continue to set the standard for association management across Florida," stated Robert G. Smith, president of FirstService Residential’s South Region.

The FLCAJ Readers' Choice Awards celebrate service providers who consistently demonstrate professionalism, reliability, integrity, and dedication to the communities they serve. Diamond Award recipients are selected through reader voting by board members, community association managers, and industry professionals across the state.

"This recognition belongs to our associates, whose dedication, expertise, and service-first mindset continue to set the standard for association management across Florida," said Robert G. Smith, president of FirstService Residential's South Region. "We're proud to be recognized again because it reinforces what matters most: showing up for our communities with care and consistency."

With a portfolio spanning high-rise, condominium, master-planned, active adult, large-scale lifestyle, and HOA communities, FirstService Residential partners with boards and owners to protect property values, enhance daily living, and support long-term community success. The company's hospitality-driven approach, local market expertise, and scalable resources enable customized solutions for communities of every size and complexity.

Introduced in 2014, the FLCAJ Readers' Choice Awards spotlight the positive impact of community association service providers throughout Florida. Award recipients are featured annually in the publication's print and digital editions.

The Diamond Award builds on a series of recent, reader‑voted honors for FirstService Residential, including earning top placement in the Sun Sentinel's inaugural South Florida Favorites program and in The Miami Herald's Miami‑Dade Favorites contest. Together, these awards reflect the company's continued focus on service excellence, strong local relationships, and the trust it has earned from boards, residents, and community leaders across the region.

Discover how FirstService Residential is simplifying property management for board members and developers at LifeSimplified.com.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.



Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.



Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.



FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential