FirstService Residential names Amy Bazinet as senior vice president to lead Colorado market

DENVER, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading property management company, announced that Amy Bazinet has joined the organization as senior vice president, where she will lead the company's expansion into Colorado.

In this role, Amy Bazinet will oversee operations and client service delivery across the market, helping establish a strong and sustainable foundation for the company's long-term growth in Colorado.

Amy Bazinet will oversee operations and client service delivery across the market, helping establish a strong and sustainable foundation for the company’s long-term growth in Colorado.

"Amy's leadership represents an exciting step forward as we expand into Colorado," said Katie Ward, president of the West region at FirstService Residential. "She brings a strong track record of building high-performing teams, elevating service culture, and delivering operational excellence. I'm confident she will play a critical role in our continued success."

Amy Bazinet brings more than 15 years of leadership experience across community association management, luxury residential operations, and hospitality. She holds several of the industry's most respected designations, including Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA), Association Management Specialist (AMS), and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM), underscoring her commitment to professional excellence.

Most recently, Amy served as executive director for a large-scale active adult community, where she led governance, lifestyle programming, and financial performance. She has also held senior leadership roles across the association management and hospitality sectors, guiding organizations through periods of growth and transformation.

"As we continue to grow our presence in the West, Colorado represents an important opportunity," added Katie Ward. "Amy's deep local expertise, industry relationships, and operational leadership make her well suited to lead our efforts in the market."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV) (TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential