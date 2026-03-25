FirstService Residential Unveils New King of Prussia Office

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading residential community management company, today announced the opening of its new office in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Serving Central Pennsylvania and surrounding communities, the new location strengthens the company's local presence and supports continued growth across its expanding property management portfolio in the region.

Industry leader, FirstService Residential, official opens new King of Prussia office

On March 24, FirstService Residential hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new office. The event brought together company leaders, associates, clients, and industry professionals to highlight the positive impact the office will have on local service delivery, economic activity, and employment opportunities in the area.

"We are thrilled to showcase our new King of Prussia office," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "As the leader in the industry, we are committed to providing localized service, and this location further positions us to deliver for the communities we serve."

"Our associates live and work in the area," said Donna Fiore, senior vice president, FirstService Residential. "This office makes it even easier for us to bring deep resources and local expertise to the residents and boards we serve—while delivering the exceptional experience that only FirstService can provide."

The King of Prussia office is located at: 1016 W. 9th Avenue, Suite 305, King of Prussia, PA 19406.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support. Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential