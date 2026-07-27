FirstTeam® connects its entire technology ecosystem with Purlin's AI-powered operating model for real estate

Leading independent brokerage is unifying leads, marketing, CRM, operations, contracts, closings and commissions on a single AI foundation designed to make every transaction faster, simpler, and more connected for agents and consumers.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstTeam® Real Estate, one of California's and the nation's leading independent real estate brokerages, today announced a joint partnership with Purlin®, the modern AI-operating layer for real estate.

FirstTeam® Real Estate announces a joint partnership with Purlin®, the modern AI-operating layer for real estate. Post this FirstTeam® Real Estate, one of California’s and the nation's leading independent real estate brokerages, today announced a joint partnership with Purlin®, the modern AI-operating layer for real estate.

By deploying PurlinOS, Purlin Close, and Purlin Offer & Negotiate across the brokerage, FirstTeam is unifying workflows and software within a single intelligent AI operating foundation that connects agents, teams, clients, contracts, and transactions in one experience. Real estate agents can interact with their AI agent by any form of communication to get work done: voice, text, email, and chatbot.

The move reflects FirstTeam's long-standing reputation as an industry innovator and signals a broader belief about where real estate is headed: the future will not be built on more tools. It will be built on better experiences.

"Real estate is undergoing a seismic shift, and the brokerages that will succeed are those focused on creating an integrated technology ecosystem, not just adding additional software features," said Lauren Henss, VP Marketing & Strategic Initiatives, FirstTeam. "This isn't about adding another piece of AI technology. It's about creating a seamless experience for everyone involved in a transaction. Faster answers. Less friction. Better visibility. More time for agents to focus on relationships and outcomes. Our partnership with Purlin will help us standardize how we operate the business, connecting data, strategy, and AI across the entire agent lifecycle. We'll be able to make better decisions, create more efficient workflows, and help agents close more deals in less time."

For decades, buying and selling a home has required consumers and agents to navigate a maze of emails, portals, paperwork, signatures, and disconnected systems. FirstTeam believes AI creates an opportunity to fundamentally simplify that experience.

"As part of our Behind the Agent™ philosophy, we view every partnership decision through the lens of how it will help our agents succeed and better serve their clients," said Michele Harrington, CEO of FirstTeam®. "As the market evolves and continues to become more competitive, our investment in an intelligent, AI-led ecosystem will help our agents work more efficiently and make more informed decisions. We're providing them the resources they need to find success and better serve their clients. Purlin gives us the ability to standardize how the entire organization works while helping our agents deliver a more seamless experience for the people they serve."

"Most brokerages and teams are not yet built for a market where AI touches every part of the transaction," said Giorgi Chigogidze, Chief Executive Officer of Purlin. "FirstTeam is choosing its footing early. By standardizing operations, contracts, and negotiations on a single platform, the brokerage is creating a competitive advantage for agents who want to work with modern infrastructure rather than adapt to it later."

"What FirstTeam is doing is a signal for the entire industry," Chigogidze said. "The brokerages that will define the next decade are building on infrastructure now, before the market forces their hand. We built Purlin to be the operating layer that powers every deal—from first search to closing—for agents, loan officers, and brokerages. FirstTeam is proof of what that foundation makes possible."

The rollout is consistent with how FirstTeam has approached growth and innovation for nearly five decades. Standardizing Purlin throughout the organization provides those teams with a clear reason to join: a brokerage already operating the way the next decade of real estate will demand.

"FirstTeam is doing what the strongest operators do—building on infrastructure before they need it," said Tim Quirk, Chief Revenue Officer of Purlin. "We designed Purlin to be the load-bearing layer underneath the work, so agents, teams, and loan officers can move through a deal in one connected system. FirstTeam joins more than 40,000 real estate professionals already using the platform across North America.

About FirstTeam® Real Estate

FirstTeam® is a premier real estate brokerage and founding member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE), boasting a near 50-year legacy of excellence & market leadership. Our Behind the Agent™ philosophy empowers agents with advanced marketing strategy, technology, and comprehensive support to deliver exceptional client service and achieve unprecedented career success. Since 1976, FirstTeam® has earned the trust of more than 250,000 home buyers and sellers, solidifying its reputation as one of the largest independent brokerages. To learn more, visit: FirstTeam.com.

About Purlin®

Purlin is the modern AI operating layer for real estate, connecting leads, marketing, contracts, negotiations, and closings into a single system. Built for agents, teams, brokerages, and loan officers, Purlin replaces fragmented software with one connected foundation, giving every user the tools to scale confidently while delivering a premium experience across the full transaction lifecycle. Learn more at purlin.com

Media Contacts:

Tim Quirk

[email protected]

Lauren Henss

[email protected]

SOURCE Purlin