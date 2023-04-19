Fish Pumps Global Market Report 2023: Growing Aquaculture Industry Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fish Pumps Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented by Pump Size (2.5'' pumps, 3.4'' pumps, 4.6'' pumps, 5.8'' pumps, 6.10'' pumps, 7.12'' pumps, 8.14'' pumps), By Mode of Operation, By Application, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fish Pumps market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

This can be ascribed to the growing advancements in the aquaculture industry like recirculatory aquaculture systems along with the growing demand for fish products across the globe. Similarly, rising the number of people choosing seafood and growing innovations in seafood sectors are expected to create lucrative growth during the forecasted period.

Besides, the growing interest of millennials in colorful ornamental fish as a part of maintaining a luxury lifestyle is expected to drive the growth of the market over the years.

Similarly, the growing humanization of pets and the boom in pet adoption are projected to drive the growth of the market. Also, increasing awareness regarding safety and cleanliness among fish adapters is one of the major factors propelling the growth of the market over the years.

Additionally, the growing demand for monitoring the water chemistry in fish tanks for major concern for providing real-time measurements including checking water hardness and pH levels can enhance the demand for fish pumps and drive the growth of the market over the years.



Growing Aquaculture Industry



The increasing population across the globe will demand fish products as their healthy diet plan which is expected to enhance the demand for growth of the market during the forecasted period.

Also, growing urbanization and income rises can enhance the demand for healthy food products as their daily diet chart so the fish product will further contribute significant growth in the forecasted period. Similarly, due to the growing negative impact of meat and poultry products consumers are shifting toward fish products which will further be demanding for the fish pump market over the years.

According to International Trade Administration, and the US Department of Commerce survey the aquaculture industry is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the high demand for seafood over meat products because of increasing poultry-related diseases across the globe.

The United States imports 70-85 percent of its seafood; it is estimated that more than half of this imported seafood is produced via foreign aquaculture. Driven by imports, our national seafood trade deficit has grown to $17 billion in 2020.



Growing Demand for Advanced Machinery with high productivity, efficiency



Industrial pumps and components are playing an important role in transferring fluid from one place to another and this in turn is expected to create growth during the forecasted period. Also, the growing demand for the usage of advanced technology such as automation, the internet of things, and product innovation creates huge growth for upcoming years.

Due to increasing globalization growing awareness among consumers about automation trends and major key players are also expanding their products for achieving a competitive edge over other players. Growing development in the aquaculture industry to maintain safety standards and increase productivity to meet consumer demand will further boost the growth of the market over the years. The volume of global fish production amounted to 174.6 million metric tons in 2020, up from 148.1 million metric tons in 2010. In the aquaculture industry sensors are being incorporated into pumps for greater communication capabilities for both pumps and valves.

Also, the internet of things helps to perform monitor and alert systems from anywhere, 24/7 through a secure cloud. Smart technology can help to reduce excess energy and save hundreds of thousands of dollars on a company's operational costs with time. Aquaculture in the U.S. represents a $1.5 billion industry annually and helps support 1.7 million jobs in the broader seafood industry, according to estimates from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Fish Pumps Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Fish Pumps Market, By Pump Size:

2.5'' pumps

3.4'' pumps

4.6'' pumps

5.8'' pumps

6.10'' pumps

7.12'' pumps

8.14'' pumps

Fish Pumps Market, By Mode of Operation:

Manual

Automated

Fish Pumps Market, By Application:

Fishing

Aquaculture

Fish Pumps Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Fish Pumps Market Outlook



6. North America Fish Pumps Market Outlook



7. Europe Fish Pumps Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Fish Pumps Market Outlook



9. South America Fish Pumps Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Fish Pumps Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.1.1 Rising Aquaculture Industry

11.1.2 Growing Demand for Advanced Machinery with High productivity

11.2. Challenges

11.2.1 Growing Demand for Vegan Diets

11.2.2 Cavitations effect in industrial pumps



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Global Fish Pumps Market: SWOT Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Pentair.

Merck & Co. Inc.

PG Flow Solution As.

Faivre.

MMC First Process As.

Acuinuga.

Inventive Marine Products Limited.

MJOS Metallvarefabrikk As

