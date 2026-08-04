Fishbowl Inventory Acquires Repfabric, Uniting Sales, Commissions, and Inventory Management in a Single Solution for Manufacturers and Distributors

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishbowl Inventory, the AI-powered inventory and manufacturing platform trusted by small and midsize manufacturers and distributors for more than two decades, today announced its acquisition of Repfabric, the AI-enabled CRM and commission-management platform purpose-built for manufacturers, manufacturer representatives and distributors/wholesalers.

For most small and midsize manufacturers, reps and distributors; sales and operations still run on disconnected systems: deals closed in one tool are retyped into another, commissions are reconciled by hand, and no one sees the whole business at once. The new, combined platform of Fishbowl and Repfabric closes the gap by spanning customer relationship, sales pipeline, and commission management through inventory, warehousing, purchasing, and order fulfillment. Every order moves through one system: entered once, visible in real time to sales and operations alike, from the first customer conversation to final delivery. And because many Repfabric customers already manage physical inventory, both customer bases now have a built-in path to running the entire business on the single platform.

"Repfabric is an outstanding platform that understands the unique needs and challenges of manufacturers and sales organizations," said Chris Porch, CEO, Fishbowl Inventory. "Bringing our companies together will create new opportunities to help customers streamline operations, improve visibility, and grow more efficiently over the long term."

Founded in 2015 to provide specialized workflows for manufacturers, Repfabric goes well beyond a traditional CRM: its AI-driven platform automatically processes customer emails, imports sales and commission data directly from the manufacturers its users represent, and tracks commissions across every line, territory, and customer, eliminating the redundant data entry that generic tools leave behind. Combined with Fishbowl's robust AI-enabled inventory management capabilities, the acquisition creates a connected technology platform for businesses that sell, manufacture, and distribute products. An integration connecting the two platforms is already underway, giving customers a unified path from sales pipeline through to inventory and fulfillment. Both companies bring AI to that experience: Repfabric applies AI to automate email processing, quoting and order tracking while also surfacing sales insights, while Fishbowl embeds intelligent capabilities across inventory, manufacturing, and order management to help customers make faster, smarter decisions.

"We're excited to join the Fishbowl team and deliver enhanced value to our customers," said John Mitchell, President and Founder, Repfabric. "Our shared commitment to serving manufacturers, manufacturer reps, distributors, and their sales teams makes this a natural fit. Together, we'll invest in innovation while giving customers a connected view; from sales all the way to inventory management and fulfillment."

"Fishbowl has built a strong platform for growth, and this acquisition is a natural next step in that strategy," said Ron Nayot, Chairman of the Board, Fishbowl Inventory. "Repfabric's team and technology are a strong complement to Fishbowl's, and we're glad to support both organizations as they bring this combined vision to life for customers."

The acquisition answers growing demand from Fishbowl customers for a CRM purpose-built for small and midsize businesses at a lower cost than traditional CRMs, one that integrates seamlessly with the inventory platform they already rely on so the entire business runs in one place, while giving Repfabric customers a path to the manufacturing and inventory expertise Fishbowl has built over more than two decades. Together, the two companies bring more resources to product development, helping customers on both sides keep pace with evolving business needs.

About Fishbowl Inventory

Fishbowl is the leading provider of AI-powered inventory and manufacturing management software for small and mid-sized businesses, built on more than two decades of deep experience serving manufacturers and distributors through every stage of growth. Fishbowl integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks and Xero, extending the accounting platforms small businesses already rely on into complete inventory, manufacturing, and order management. That experience is now the foundation for a rapid shift toward greater AI-driven innovation, as Fishbowl moves quickly to embed intelligent capabilities across its cloud portfolio and help customers make faster, smarter decisions.

About Repfabric

Repfabric is an AI-driven CRM, commission tracking, and analytics platform that accelerates sales growth for multi-line sellers, from processing and tracking customer emails, quote requests, and orders to importing sales and commission data from the manufacturers they represent. Purpose-built for manufacturers' representatives, manufacturers and distributors, Repfabric streamlines the sales process, eliminates redundant data entry, and provides real-time visibility into performance across lines, territories, and customers.

About Diversis Capital

Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund that invests in lower middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners and Strategic Advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. To learn more, visit www.diversis.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Leitz

Chief Marketing Officer

Fishbowl Inventory

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SOURCE Fishbowl