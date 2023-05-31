Fishing bait market size to grow by USD 173.31 million from 2022 to 2027; Growing popularity of fly fishing to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fishing bait market size is estimated to grow by USD 173.31 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.06%. North America will account for 28% of market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as the increasing popularity of recreational fishing, the growing demand for organic and natural baits, and the rising use of catch-and-release fishing practices. The US, Mexico, and Canada are the key revenue contributors to the fishing bait market in North America. Recreational fishing is popular in the US. Participation in sport fishing is also increasing in the country. These factors will drive market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fishing Bait Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!

Fishing bait market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), type (fresh water, salt water, and fly fishing), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The offline segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Offline sales channels for this market include bait and tackle shops, outdoor retailers, convenience stores, supermarkets, and wholesalers. These sales channels are frequented by consumers who prefer the examine the products before purchasing. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data, historic (2017 to 2021) data, and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a sample report

Fishing bait market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing popularity of fly fishing is driving market growth.

is driving market growth. Fly fishing gear has become widely available, affordable, and accessible to a wide consumer base in recent years.

It has become a popular form of sustainable fishing, as it uses artificial bait instead of live bait.

The use of artificial flies and catch-and-release practices help minimize the impact on fish populations and their habitats.

Therefore, more people are taking up the sport, and the demand for high-quality fishing bait is likely to increase.

These factors will fuel market growth during the forecast period

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing demand for environmentally friendly baits is a key trend in the global fishing bait market.

is a key trend in the global fishing bait market. Environmentally friendly baits have become popular in recent years, as more people are becoming aware of the negative impact of fishing on the environment.

These baits are designed to minimize environmental issues and reduce the amount of waste.

Environmentally friendly baits are made from sustainable materials such as cornstarch, soybeans, or other renewable resources to make biodegradable baits.

These baits break down quickly in the water and do not leave behind any harmful chemicals or pollutants.

Other types of environmentally friendly baits are made from materials such as old fishing lines, plastic bottles, and other recycled items.

Thus, the growing demand for environmentally friendly baits will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The limited availability of freshwater resources is challenging market growth.

is challenging market growth. There is a finite number of freshwater resources.

Many regions face water scarcity due to factors such as climate change, overexploitation of water resources, and pollution.

Water scarcity can have a significant impact on fish populations by reducing the amount of habitat and food sources.

Moreover, fish caught in polluted water is unhealthy to consume.

Thus, the limited availability of freshwater resources is expected to challenge the global fishing bait market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this fishing bait market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fishing bait market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fishing bait market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fishing bait market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fishing bait market vendors

Fishing Bait Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.06% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 173.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 13 Fishing, AA Baits and Feeds, American Baitworks Co., Bizz Baits Inc. , BPS Direct LLC, Castaic Inc. , Duel Co., Ltd., Gamakatsu USA Inc., Magic Bait Co. Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nichols Lures, Nikko Kasei Co. Ltd., O. Mustad and Son AS, Rapala VMC Corp., Smartbaits Inc., Taylor Mans Custom Lures, TIEMCO Ltd., Weihai Guangwei Group Co. Ltd., Weihai Liangchen Fishing Tackle Ltd., and Yakima Bait Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

