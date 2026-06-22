Fit for Life Announces Licensing Partnership with Orangetheory Fitness to Launch Branded Fitness Accessories Collection

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fit for Life, a leader in fitness equipment and accessories, today announced a licensing agreement with Orangetheory Fitness, one of the world's leading fitness franchises and a brand within Purpose Brands, to develop and distribute a comprehensive line of branded fitness accessories and training equipment.

Fit for Life X Orangetheory Weight Vest

As consumers increasingly prioritize long-term health, strength, and overall well-being, Orangetheory Fitness and Fit for Life are partnering to extend the Orangetheory experience beyond the studio. The new product collection will include a range of training accessories designed to support members' fitness journeys wherever they choose to train.

"Orangetheory is one of the most recognized and respected brands in fitness, with a passionate member community and a proven approach to helping people achieve results," said Joey Shamah, Co-Founder and CEO of Fit for Life. "We're excited to partner with Orangetheory and Purpose Brands to create innovative products that complement the Orangetheory workout experience and bring the brand into consumers' everyday lives."

Fit for Life is a leading developer and marketer of fitness and wellness products, with a portfolio that includes some of the industry's most trusted brands. Through its expertise in product development, sourcing, and retail distribution, Fit for Life will help extend the Orangetheory brand beyond the studio, creating new touchpoints for consumers and expanding the brand's presence across retail and digital channels ahead of the Q1 2027 launch.

"At Orangetheory, we're constantly looking for ways to help our members stay connected to their fitness goals beyond the studio," said Lauren Maffei, Sr. Director, Business Development and Partnerships at Purpose Brands. "Partnering with Fit for Life allows us to offer high-quality products that reflect our commitment to helping people build fitness for life through a balanced approach to strength, cardio, coaching and community. We're excited to provide members with new ways to stay connected to their goals both inside and outside the studio."

The partnership supports Orangetheory's continued commitment to helping members lead healthier, more active lives while expanding the brand's presence in the fitness accessories category. The first collection of Orangetheory-branded products is expected to launch in Q1 2027, featuring a range of training accessories designed to support members both inside and outside the studio. The collection will be available through select retail partners, Orangetheory channels, and e-commerce platforms, bringing the brand experience beyond the workout and into consumers' everyday wellness routines.

About Fit for Life

Fit for Life is a leading developer, manufacturer, and marketer of fitness and wellness products. With a portfolio of trusted brands and a commitment to innovation, Fit for Life delivers high-quality solutions that help consumers achieve their health and fitness goals at home, in the gym, and on the go.

About Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory® Fitness is a full-body, group workout that blends strength, cardio, and coaching to help our members burn fat and build muscle – fast – with results guaranteed. Every day, Orangetheory works to fulfill its mission of helping members live longer, more vibrant lives. The workouts utilize connected technology to track performance, so members can view their detailed results in real-time and monitor progress over time. Each workout is led by a certified coach to ensure members of all fitness and ability levels can be successful and continually challenge themselves. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory franchisees have opened more than 1,300 studios in 49 U.S. states and 20+ countries. Orangetheory is part of Purpose Brands, the world's largest portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands and services. Visit Orangetheory.com for more information or https://www.orangetheory.com/en-us/international-opportunities/ for global franchise opportunities.

About Purpose Brands

Purpose Brands is the world's largest and most trusted portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands and services: Anytime Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness, Waxing the City, The Bar Method, Healthy Contributions and Provision Security. Together, these brands generate USD$3.9 billion in revenue, operating across 46 countries and territories on all seven continents with a combined 6 million members. With a world-class franchise operating model and suite of services that help its portfolio brands accelerate, Purpose Brands is best positioned for rapid expansion and to capture a strong market share in the global wellness industry. For more information, visit https://purposebrands.com.

Media Contact

Lindsey Maynes, lmaynes@ffl-group.com

SOURCE Fit for Life