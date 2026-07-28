FITCRUNCH® Introduces Puff N' Crunchy™ Protein Bars, a First-of-Its-Kind Multi-Texture Protein Bar

The innovative bars feature protein and fiber with a delicious taste and layered texture

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FITCRUNCH®, the chef-crafted protein bar brand founded by Chef Robert Irvine, is ushering in a new era of protein snacking with the launch of Puff N' Crunchy, designed to redefine what consumers expect from a protein bar. Featuring a one-of-a-kind combination of marshmallow-like softness layered over a crisp cookie base, wrapped in chocolate and finished with an irresistible crunch.

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Since launching in 2012, FITCRUNCH® has challenged the notion that protein bars have to sacrifice taste or texture for nutrition. Built on the belief that "chef-crafted" extends far beyond the kitchen, the brand has become known for creating indulgent, dessert-inspired protein bars that satisfy cravings while supporting active lifestyles.

Inspired by classic desserts, Puff N' Crunchy is available in three crave-worthy flavors:

Each bar contains 18 grams of protein, 3 to 6 grams of fiber, and 200 calories or less, delivering the indulgence of a candy bar with better-for-you nutrition that consumers can enjoy every day. Puff N' Crunchy is available in 4-count boxes at Walmart, making it easy for shoppers to enjoy at home or on the go. Retail availability will soon expand to the brand's TikTok Shop.

"FITCRUNCH transformed the protein category in 2012 by proving that a protein bar could deliver incredible taste and texture without compromise," said David Del Pozo, Chief Innovation Officer at 1440 Foods. "Puff N' Crunchy is our biggest innovation in years and a bold new growth platform for the brand. We've completely reimagined what a protein bar can be—combining an irresistible, multi-texture eating experience with 18 grams of high-quality protein and everyday nutrition consumers can feel great about. It's a new kind of protein bar designed to deliver on both taste and nutrition, for any moment and any occasion."

As FITCRUNCH continues to invest in category-leading innovation, Puff N' Crunchy represents a pivotal milestone for the brand. Additional innovations are scheduled to launch beginning in fall 2026, with a robust pipeline of new offerings and partnerships planned throughout the 2027 calendar year.

For more information on these new launches and all things FITCRUNCH®, visit Fitcrunch.com and follow along on Instagram and TikTok for real-time updates from the brand.

About FITCRUNCH® FITCRUNCH® was created by chef Robert Irvine to provide quality protein and supreme taste that you'd only expect from a world-renowned chef. FITCRUNCH® makes getting your protein more enjoyable than ever before with their array of protein bars and snacks that are truly delicious. FITCRUNCH's products are available nationwide through retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target, and convenience store chains.

About 1440 Foods

1440 Foods is a sports and active nutrition company with a focused portfolio of accessible, great-tasting health and wellness brands dedicated to championing active nutrition to fuel your potential everyday: Pure Protein® high protein nutrition bars, powders, shakes, and snacks; Body Fortress® high efficacy protein powders; MET-Rx® high-performance meal replacements; FITCRUNCH®, a line of delicious high protein bars, powders, and snacks. 1440 Foods brands can be purchased online at Amazon, or at a wide range of grocery, pharmacy, and convenience store chains nationwide such as Walmart, Target, Kroger, Meijer, Walgreens, CVS, and convenience store chains. To learn more about 1440 Foods, visit www.1440Foods.com.

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SOURCE FITCRUNCH