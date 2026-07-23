Fitness trainer Peter Embiricos discusses new research showing fitness apps can help people build lasting exercise habits and maintain higher physical activity over time.

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500,000 people participated in a two-year study examining whether fitness apps encourage lasting physical activity. Personal trainer Peter Embiricos highlighted how the findings, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, show that technology can be our best modern tool for staying fit and healthy.

"Fitness apps make progress visible. When people can see their activity improving day after day, they're more likely to stay motivated and continue building healthy habits," explained Embiricos.

The study followed more than participants who used a fitness app to monitor their daily steps. After establishing an initial baseline, participants received small incentives for increasing their daily activity. Around 40% of users increased their daily step count by more than 1,000 steps after one year and maintained those improvements at the two-year mark. Those who were the least active at the beginning of the study experienced the greatest gains.

The findings suggest that digital tools can support long-term behavior change when combined with realistic goals and regular feedback.

Embiricos believes fitness apps are particularly valuable because they encourage people to focus on achievable milestones rather than dramatic lifestyle changes.

"You don't need to transform your fitness overnight," Embiricos said. "Adding a few hundred or a thousand extra steps each day may seem small, but those habits build over time. Technology can help people stay engaged long enough for those routines to become part of everyday life."

Although fitness apps provide useful data and motivation, Embiricos notes they are most effective when viewed as a support tool rather than a complete fitness solution. Combining activity tracking with structured exercise, realistic goal setting, and professional guidance when appropriate can help individuals maintain progress over the long term.

With wearable technology and fitness apps continuing to evolve, the research highlights how simple tracking tools have the ability encourage people to stay active for years. For those looking to improve their health, consistently moving more each day remains one of the most accessible ways to begin.

About Peter Embiricos

Peter Embiricos is a personal trainer based in San Diego, California. He specializes in personalized 1-on-1 coaching and creates customized workout plans tailored to each client's unique goals and fitness level. Peter is dedicated to helping individuals achieve lasting results through expert guidance, motivation, and consistent support.

Media Contact

Organization: Mercury News Media

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 303 800 6186

Website: https://www.mercurynewsmedia.com/

Contact Name: Jessica Brown

SOURCE Peter Embiricos