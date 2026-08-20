Five Attorneys from The Gori Law Firm Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© 2026

Firm's second consecutive year of recognition spans personal injury, product liability, and mass tort litigation

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gori Law Firm today announced that five of its attorneys have been selected for the 33rd edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, a distinction awarded to a small percentage of attorneys nationwide. This marks the second consecutive year the firm has been represented in the list.

This year's nominees include:

Beth Gori-Gregory, Principal Partner and Owner, for her work in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Sara M. Salger, Managing Partner, for her expertise in Mass Tort Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation, and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Jason Steinmeyer, Partner, for his work in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Christopher T. Layloff, Partner, for his work in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

W. Brent Copple, Attorney, for his work in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Best Lawyers is regarded as one of the most respected peer-review publications in the legal profession. Selection is based entirely on peer nominations and evaluations—attorneys cannot pay for inclusion—and recognizes a limited number of practitioners in each specialty nationwide. The full list is available at www.bestlawyers.com.

"It's an honor to be recognized again this year, and especially meaningful to see that recognition grow," said Sara M. Salger, Managing Partner. "Our attorneys work every day on behalf of families going through some of the hardest moments of their lives, and it means a lot to have that work acknowledged by our peers."

Among the honorees, Layloff will also serve as moderator at the Perrin Conferences National Asbestos Litigation Conference this September, joining litigators from across the country to discuss trends shaping asbestos litigation nationwide.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm, based in Edwardsville, Illinois, is a nationally recognized leader in asbestos and mesothelioma litigation, with more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements since 2008. The firm serves clients nationwide with offices in Illinois, Missouri, New York, California, Louisiana, and Washington, D.C. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, visit www.gorilaw.com or follow @TheGoriLawFirm on Facebook.

SOURCE The Gori Law Firm