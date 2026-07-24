Five Ways to Get the Most from a GLP-1 Medication

Kroger Health dietitians share practical guidance for patients navigating weight-management treatment as part of Kroger's new GLP-1 Complete Support Program

CINCINNATI, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLP-1 medications are changing what is possible for many patients looking to manage their weight. To get the most out of this treatment, patients need more than a prescription.

"Patients need more than a prescription, they need ongoing support," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "Kroger Health GLP-1 Complete Support was created to help patients navigate affordability, nutrition and lifestyle changes with confidence."

Kroger Health dietitians work with patients at every stage of their GLP-1 journey, from understanding affordability options like the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge Program to building everyday habits that support lasting results. Here are five practical tips to help:

1. Lead with protein

GLP-1 medications reduce appetite, which means what patients eat matters more than how much they eat. Build meals around protein, such as seafood, lean meats, eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, beans or tofu, then add fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Protein helps patients stay fuller longer and supports muscle preservation during weight loss.

2. Make Every Bite Count

When appetite decreases, nutrient quality becomes more important. Kroger's OptUP® nutrition rating system makes it easy to identify more nutritious options throughout the store. This is a simple way to build a cart that supports nutrition goals without reading every label

3. Stay hydrated

Many patients unintentionally drink less while taking a GLP-1 medication. Staying hydrated supports energy, digestion and overall wellness. Water, low-sugar beverages and water-rich foods such as cucumbers and melons all help.

4. Plan before shopping

Having the right foods on hand makes healthy choices easier throughout the week. Simple staples – rotisserie chicken, Greek yogurt, pre-cut vegetables, frozen fruit and portion-controlled snacks – work well for smaller appetites and busy schedules.

5. Build a support team

Medication is only one part of a successful journey. Pharmacists, registered dietitians and care teams help patients manage side effects, optimize nutrition and develop habits that last. No patient has to navigate this experience alone.

Support at Every Step

Kroger Health's GLP-1 Complete Support connects patients with pharmacists, registered dietitians, clinical services through The Little Clinic and personalized nutrition guidance through OptUP®, all in one place. Kroger pharmacists can also help patients understand affordability issues, including the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge Program, and determine eligibility.

"GLP-1 medications can be powerful tools, but long-term success depends on the everyday choices patients make around food, hydration and lifestyle," said Laura Brown, MS, RDN, LDN, director of nutrition for Kroger Health. "Practical guidance and the right support system make a real difference."

To learn more, patients can speak with their local Kroger pharmacy team, schedule a consultation with a registered dietitian or visit Kroger Health online.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an e-Commerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.