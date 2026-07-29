Five9 Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

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S&P Dow Jones Indices

Jul 29, 2026, 17:41 ET

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five9, Inc. (NASD: FIVN) will replace Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 3. CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC is acquiring Two Harbors Investment Corp. in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

August 3, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Five9

FIVN

Information Technology

August 3, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Two Harbors Investment

TWO

Financials

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