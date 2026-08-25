Fixstars to Support Innovation through the Qualcomm Japan Robotics Center as a Participating Partner from Its Launch

Advancing collaboration among participating companies, centered on embedded development and Physical AI technologies

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixstars Corporation (TSE Prime: 3687, US Headquarters: Irvine, CA), a leading company in performance engineering technology, will support the "Qualcomm Japan Robotics Center" —which Qualcomm Technologies will announce plans to establish on August 24, 2026 (PDT)—as a participating partner from its launch. Through this center, Fixstars intends to combine the advanced AI and edge-computing technologies of Qualcomm Technologies with its own software optimization technologies to create new value in the field of robotics.

About the Qualcomm Japan Robotics Center

Qualcomm Technologies plans to establish the Qualcomm Japan Robotics Center, a flagship hub for robotics and physical AI innovation, as part of a long-term investment initiative designed to strengthen Japan's leadership in intelligent automation and industrial robotics. Working with leading Japanese companies, startups, researchers, and universities, the initiative aims to accelerate technology development, commercialization, deployment, and global scaling through ecosystem support, go-to-market programs, and showcase deployments. Fixstars will participate in supporting this initiative from the time of establishment and will promote collaboration with the participating companies.

The Value Fixstars Brings Through Its Participation

Fixstars' strength lies in performance engineering technology that maximizes the use of computing resources, with a proven track record in embedded software development, edge AI, and Physical AI.

In robotics and edge devices, AI processing must run at high speed and with high efficiency within the constraints of limited power and computing resources. Through AI model inference optimization and acceleration technologies for edge environments, Fixstars will contribute to improving the performance of robotics applications running on Qualcomm Technologies' platforms.

Comment from the Representative

Comment from Satoshi Miki, President and CEO, Fixstars Corporation:

"We look forward to creating new value by combining Qualcomm's advanced AI and edge computing technologies with our expertise in performance engineering. We welcome the Qualcomm Japan Robotics Center as a hub for collaboration toward this goal."

About Fixstars Corporation

Fixstars is a technology company dedicated to accelerating AI inference and training through advanced software optimization solutions. It supports innovation in healthcare, manufacturing, finance, mobility, and other industries. For more information, visit: https://www.fixstars.com/

Media Contact

Public Relations, Fixstars Corporation

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (408) 400-3679

SOURCE Fixstars