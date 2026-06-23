FL Technics Receives FAA Certification for Operations in the Dominican Republic

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FL Technics, a global provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, has received approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to begin providing MRO services for airlines and leasing companies at its new facility in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The FAA has issued the Part 145 Repair Station Certificate following a multi-phase review of the maintenance procedures, tooling and equipment, personnel competencies, and facilities.

The new Punta Cana aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility by FL Technics The FAA approval marks the official start of operations for FL Technics

"This milestone marks the official start of operations for FL Technics, a major step for our company," says Zilvinas Lapinskas, CEO of FL Technics Group. "Securing the FAA certificate enables us to serve airlines and leasing companies, with JetBlue as our first client. We are proud to see our joint investment with Grupo Puntacana progress and look ahead to building strong partnerships throughout the world."

The Punta Cana site now spans 20,000 square meters and is equipped to provide base maintenance for the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 families.

FL Technics is expanding its presence in Punta Cana by building a strong local workforce, supported by experienced professionals from the company's international network. "Our goal is to continue developing the local team and, eventually, hand over full responsibility to skilled professionals from the community," says Mejico Angeles Lithgow, CEO of FL Technics Dominican Republic.

This month, FL Technics received approval from the Dominican Republic's civil aviation authority, IDAC. The company is committed to making a long-term investment in the Dominican Republic and to becoming a central maintenance service provider for US and regional airlines operating throughout the Americas.

About FL Technics

FL Technics is a global provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. The company specializes in base and line maintenance, spare parts and component support, engine, APU, and landing gear management, full aircraft engineering, technical training, and aerospace logistics solutions. Certified under EASA Part-145, Part-CAMO, Part-147, Part-21, and FAA-145, FL Technics runs operations, facilities, and line stations globally, including Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, the Americas, and the Middle East.

FL Technics Group is part of Avia Solutions Group, the world's largest ACMI provider, operating a fleet of 187 aircraft across six continents. The group provides a range of aviation services, including MRO, pilot and crew training, ground handling, and other related services. Supported by 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals, the group is the parent company to over 250 subsidiaries.

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SOURCE FL Technics