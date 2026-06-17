FLAGRIGHT RAISES $12.5M SERIES A TO DEFINE THE AI OPERATING SYSTEM CATEGORY FOR FINANCIAL CRIME COMPLIANCE

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagright, the AI operating system for financial crime compliance, is announcing it has raised a $12.5M Series A, led by Infinity Ventures, with participation from Sella Direct Ventures and continued backing from existing investors including Frontline and Y Combinator.

The round will accelerate Flagright's position as the enterprise standard for financial crime compliance by expanding explainable AI use cases across compliance operations and aggressively increasing its US market presence.

Financial crime compliance is entering a platform shift. Across banking, payments, lending, brokerage, credit unions, and other regulated sectors, institutions are being asked to move faster, manage higher volumes, meet rising regulatory expectations, and respond to increasingly sophisticated financial crime. At the same time, AI is moving from experimentation into operational reality.

The problem is that much of the compliance stack was not built for this environment.

Many institutions are still forced to choose between rigid legacy systems that are difficult to adapt and fragmented point solutions that create more operational complexity than they remove.

Flagright is the AI operating system for financial crime compliance, built to end that tradeoff.

Flagright brings transaction monitoring, watchlist screening, risk scoring, case management, AI forensics, and governance workflows into a unified AI operating system for financial crime compliance. The platform combines best-in-class compliance modules, enterprise grade workflows, and explainable AI capabilities that help fincrime teams improve recommendations, system optimization, alert investigations, and decision support while keeping control, transparency, and human oversight at the center.

Baran Ozkan, co-founder and CEO of Flagright, said: "The financial crime compliance stack is being rebuilt, and Flagright is the company to define the operating system layer for this category. Regulated financial institutions need a system that gives them speed, control, explainability, and auditability in one place. This round helps us accelerate our position as the enterprise standard for financial crime compliance by expanding explainable AI use cases across compliance operations and increasing our US market presence, while we continue serving sophisticated clients with the reliability and depth they expect from a mission critical software."

The round will accelerate Flagright's position as the enterprise standard for financial crime compliance by expanding explainable AI use cases across compliance operations and increasing its US market presence.

This includes expanding AI across investigations, alert intelligence, rule optimization, decision support, and audit-ready workflows, while growing Flagright's enterprise go-to-market presence around banks, fintechs, credit unions, and regulated financial institutions looking to replace fragmented or legacy compliance infrastructure.

Madhu Nadig, co-founder and CTO of Flagright, said: "AI in compliance only matters if it is explainable, governable, and useful in real operations. The market does not need another black box tool. It needs an operating system that brings monitoring, screening, investigations, governance, and explainable AI together in one place. We are building the system of choice for sophisticated institutions that need AI they can trust, audit, and operationalize at scale."

Jeremy Jonker, co-founder and managing partner at Infinity Ventures, said: "At Infinity Ventures, we back founders building best-in-class modern financial infrastructure. Flagright stood out because sophisticated financial institutions are increasingly choosing the platform for its combination of enterprise readiness, explainable AI, operational flexibility, and product maturity. We believe Flagright is defining the AI operating system layer for financial crime compliance, and we expect the company to become the market leader in this category over the next five years."

This round is an acceleration point for Flagright, and with the market moving toward a more unified, intelligent, and enterprise-grade approach to financial crime compliance, the company intends to define that future.

About Flagright

Flagright is the AI operating system for financial crime compliance, trusted by more than 100 fintechs and banks across 30+ countries. Our unified, risk-based platform centralizes transaction monitoring, watchlist screening, investigations, and governance so financial institutions can run modern compliance programs on a single audit-ready system, deploying in as little as two weeks.

With Flagright, fincrime compliance teams design and continuously refine controls without code using a powerful scenario builder, sub-second APIs, dynamic risk profiling, and simulation tools that reduce false positives and improve decision accuracy. Auditable AI agents support investigations inside governed workflows, keeping human oversight central while ensuring decisions remain transparent and defensible across jurisdictions.

Organizations replacing fragmented tools with Flagright report up to 93% fewer false positives and 80% lower compliance costs, setting the modern standard for financial crime compliance.

SOURCE Flagright